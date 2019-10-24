MURRAY — Both the Calloway County High School Laker Band and Murray High School Tiger Band will be seeking to add glorious chapters to their respective programs Saturday when they compete in the 2019 Kentucky Music Educators Association Marching Band Semifinals in Bowling Green.
Calloway will take the field that afternoon in the Class 3A competition at Warren Central High School, while Murray will be returning to the last week’s site of the 2A West Regional event, Warren East High School. Bands finishing in the top four of the semis will then head to the finals that evening at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
For both programs, the memory of two years ago is being used as motivation this week. That was when both bands played for the gold, reaching the finals at the University of Louisville, where Murray won its first-ever KMEA title in Class A and Calloway, off a stunning third-place semis performance in what is widely regarded as the state’s toughest class, took fourth in 3A.
“I would love that,” Tiger Band field commander Kat Jenkins said Tuesday night after that group finished its work for the night as it seeks to win its third straight title, after repeating as Class A champion last year in Lexington. “We only wish the best for Calloway and they deserve it. They’re a fantastic band and it really makes us better when we’re both (in the finals). After the Crosstown Classic (football game between the two schools) and the Backyard Brawl (a fundraising contest that coincides with the game), we’re all best friends and want the best for each other, no matter what.”
Chloe Jones was a senior in 2017 when the Laker Band unloaded a performance to remember at Boyle County High School in the 3A semis. Now a sophomore color guard member of the Murray State University Racer Band, she is also instructing that part of the Laker Band and she said the message of what happened that magical day is being spread to this year’s group.
One of those messages is how similar the time leading up to semis are this year, compared to 2017. This past Saturday, Calloway earned a distinguished rating and finished sixth in the West Regional at Warren East. In 2017, Calloway headed to the semis after finishing … sixth … in the regional.
“I feel like they’ve got a big punch to give this year. I just feel it,” said Jones, daughter of Calloway instructor Derek Jones of how Saturday’s performance is similar to the regional showing of ’17, which provided signs of what was to come a week later, despite Calloway finishing well behind the top-finishing bands, such as Glasgow, Taylor County and 23-time state champion Adair County.
“We had a really good run the other day and the kids did absolutely amazing. We know we’re in a competitive class and we always have to work for it. No spot is ever guaranteed.”
If things come together Saturday as they did in ’17, Chloe said a celebration like what ensued her senior year can happen again.
“We didn’t even have words. We’re standing on the field (at Nelson County High School in Bardstown) and they called our name. We seniors were just crying. One of my friends passed out, just from being in shock,” she said. “It was so unexpected, especially with us being so small in such a highly competitive class. Just to get your foot in the door with these other bands is hard.”
Later that night, the Tiger Band had the same explosion of emotion when it learned it had won its first title. Murray survived a mud bath in the semis that day at Bullitt Central to earn the No. 1 seed heading into that night’s event. That had been the same situation in 2016, but Murray fell to third in the finals, also at UofL.
Last year, the Tiger Band kept the title by recovering from a rough semis performance during the day to put together a run under the lights at the University of Kentucky that earned the repeat state title. However, Jenkins said it was how well the band performed that night that might have mattered most.
“That was the most incredible run we ever had, and, really, we didn’t care (where they finished) because we knew we had done our best and that’s what is most important at the end of the day, that you accomplished something bigger than yourself,” she said.
Of course, repeating as state champion meant something too.
“Yeah, that was pretty important and we’d love to do it again this year,” she said, noting how the main state title trophy Murray has won the past two years has come to be known by a certain name, Mr. Scott.
“Mr. Scott was the first band director at Murray High (G.B. Scott). He started this whole program, so we feel that he’s one person who should still get to be part of our accomplishments. Without him, we wouldn’t be able to be part of this program and wouldn’t be able to do these life-changing things.”
Current Tiger Band Instructor Tim Zeiss said he fully expects his group’s strongest competition to come from longtime rival Beechwood, which also moved up to 2A with Murray this year. Both have had huge seasons this year and seem poised for another showdown Saturday.
“They’re a great group, a great school, and it’s always exciting to go against them,” Zeiss said. “You go against the best to try to push yourself, then you hope everything falls in your favor.
“We’re like everybody else in the state this week. We’re all working really hard to give our best performance on Saturday.”
All Derek said all he wants is for his group to make its shot count in the semis.
“You can’t play it safe,” he said, expressing, at first, dismay at his group drawing the No. 2 slot in the order of appearance for the 16 bands in the semis. Then, he remembered back to ’17.
“I think we actually were fourth that day, so that was still pretty early. We set the bar really high and it held up. So, we’re second out of 16 bands on that day, so our goal is to go, ‘Hey, we’re a pretty good band. Here you go.’ So you can set the bar high, or get buried because if you don’t do something big, they just forget about you.”
Ticket information for Saturday’s semifinals and finals is available at www.kmea.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.