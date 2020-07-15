MURRAY — Back in the spring, as they watched fellow students lose their spring sports seasons to the COVID-19 pandemic, band students at both Calloway County and Murray High schools, as well as their instructors, believed their marching seasons would not be touched in the fall.
Now, they are feeling the same pain. Normally, over the next few weeks, members of the Laker Band and Tiger Band would be preparing for the summertime grind known as band camp in advance of the pursuit of Kentucky state marching glory.
However, both Laker Band Director Dr. Derek Jones and Tiger Band Director Tim Zeiss saw the writing on the proverbial wall last week and made the gut-wrenching decision to not march competitively this season and not participate in the Kentucky Music Educators Association Marching Band Championships. Both bands, though, will attempt to create shows that will be presented during football games, provided they are able to be played.
“I went back and forth with it several times, where I thought maybe we should wait on the KMEA and see what they decide to do,” said Jones, who made the decision to pull the plug on the competitive phase of the season. “I just don’t see it being feasible, not something where you’re putting in all of those hours we do. Plus, with the guidelines that keep coming out, I frankly don’t see it getting better. In fact, I think they’re probably going to get tougher.”
Jones made his decision on Sunday with the news being circulated to students and parents on the band’s Facebook page. Zeiss informed the Tiger Band community Friday and called the decision “soul crushing.”
“But I absolutely know if was 100% the right choice,” Zeiss said. “You’ve got to think about it from the student’s perspective. These guys live for this, but I’ve always told them that there is always a right time to do the right thing and, at the end of the day, it’s about student safety right now, and you cannot take an exposure risk of going across the state and other places. You can’t do that.”
The directors’ decisions come as Kentucky, as well as Murray and Calloway County, are struggling with the coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon, the commonwealth stood at 20,223 total positive cases of COVID-19, with 576 reported Tuesday alone. Six new deaths were reported, upping the total in Kentucky to 635.
It also comes as several other states are experiencing their worst days so far of the pandemic.
“I’ve been thinking lately about the mayor from (the 1970s horror classic) ‘Jaws?’ Yeah, Roy Scheider’s character (a small town’s police chief) tells the mayor, ‘The people are thinking that you want the beaches open. We’ve got a shark out there!’ We don’t want that kind of thing for us. You don’t want people lambasting your program with ‘Why did they go ahead and do this?!’” Jones said. It’s one of those things where you ask, ‘Why do it?
“I think Tim was the same way. We don’t want our kids to come up sick and, obviously, we don’t want (instructors) to come up sick. Hey! I’m 50 so I’m technically in that higher-risk category. It’s just a bad situation.”
Zeiss said he has had conversations with many friends across the country who are directing their own programs and he said those were of comfort as he neared the decision last week.
“It’s crucial to be able to have that,” he said, estimating the number of directors with whom he talked about this subject at more than two dozen. “We’ve been having a good dialogue about how to do this and how to try and do it safely. Derek and I talked too and I have found that it’s really good to have that professional relationship of having all of these people that you can talk to. Not every situation is going to be the same and you get ideas from the perspective of what others have happening in their places. That actually alleviates worries and concerns as well.”
Both Calloway and Murray have strong KMEA history. Most recently, Calloway advanced to the Final Four in 2017 in rugged Class 3A, while Murray High won the Class A title in ’17 and again in ’18.
