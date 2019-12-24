MURRAY — It happened again.
Rev. Kerry Lambert, who coordinates the annual Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in Murray, reported Monday that a gold coin was discovered on Saturday inside one of the red kettles used for collecting monetary donations at the Walmart Supercenter. This marks the third year out of the past four or five, he said, that this golden donation has been made.
As is the case this year, the donor’s identity remains a mystery. However, Lambert seems to like that aspect of this way of giving.
“There’s a little bit of mystery to Christmas, isn’t there? You have the mystery of how God can be with us through his son and you also have mystery of how people like to give but don’t want any attention for it,” Lambert said as he described the sequence of events to Saturday’s discovery. “We had ringers on duty for 20 hours on Saturday and, about halfway through, we decided to do some counting and that’s where we saw it had been left. It was right in one of the kettles.
“It didn’t have any notes with it, as we’ve had at other times. I think this is third one we have received out of the last four years, and I’ve had my suspicions in the past (as to who the mystery donor is) but I have no way of confirming those. You can’t just go up to someone and say, ‘Hey, are you the person that gave us the gold coin?’
“Most of the time, you don’t even see it happen. Usually, they slip it inside a dollar bill and put it right on in (the kettle).”
Saturday’s discovery is the highlight of what Lambert said has, once again, been a successful Kettle Campaign in Murray. On Monday, he said about $12,000 has been received this year, since the drive began on Thanksgiving weekend.
“We’re averaging about $100 an hour, so that’s up to right at $12,000 in gifts we’ve received, and that’s through giving, kettle donations, we’ve got checks in the mail. It means we’re up to where we usually are this time of year,” he said. “We’ve even had a couple of people this year come with bags of change and drop them on in, and it all adds up.
“There are two things that strike me about this, and the first of these is already well-known I think, but our community is incredibly generous. But it’s interesting too, to have somebody give anonymously like this. People like the joy of giving, but they don’t want the attention and I think that kind of goes along with the season.
“This is my 26th year of doing this and I think it’s easy to see that this community has a pretty good recognition that (giving to a program like the Salvation Army kettle drive) is part of the Christmas tradition here. You think of the ringing of that bell.”
Lambert said a check of the gold market on Saturday indicated that an ounce of the precious metal is worth about $1,400, and that is the approximate weight of the coin. The Salvation Army kettle will continue accepting donations today at Walgreens on South 12th Street through 3 p.m.
