MURRAY — To know how much longtime Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger Board of Directors Vice Chairman Ricky Lamkin enjoyed this job was to watch him during packing sessions at Stahler’s Farm outside of Murray.
He would be the first one at the door to greet the various high school sports teams that he had persuaded to become volunteers for a day in the name of serving their community, usually with high fives or handshakes. He also would help rookies not really sure what they should do find a job for their allotted two-hour shift.
And, of course, there would be his customary distribution of bubble gum that came from a large plastic tub. That was mainly for the children who would come to help. And, in Saturday’s first packing since Lamkin’s untimely death several weeks ago, it was clear that the younger set still remembered his presence.
Those included 8-year-old Xander Dube of Calloway County.
“I asked Xander (Friday night), ‘Are you excited about packaging in the morning?’ He said, ‘Yeah, remember that Rick guy? He always gives us gum,’” said Xander’s grandmother, Pam, after they had concluded their shift Saturday. “You know, he had the opportunity to go to three different places today. One was a party, but no, he wanted to come here.
“He was so excited. And he wants to come back to do it the next time I have this.”
Xander was one of several children that came to Saturday’s packing.
The next packing will be sometime in 2020, as Saturday’s event will mark the last one for this year. It also marked a transition as the macaroni-and-cheese meals that have been packed the last few years were packed for the last time. Apples-and-cinnamon oatmeal will take its place.
Lamkin helped usher in the new era during a board meeting in September when he and other board members voted unanimously to adopt the oatmeal as the new food of choice. Just a few weeks later, word came that he had died in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after a short illness.
On Saturday, 58 volunteers provided the manpower to pack 9,965 meals. Kids Care for Hunger Founder and Executive Director Loretta Jobs said that resulted in an average of 245 meals per volunteer.
