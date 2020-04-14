MURRAY — In the 1960s, Alex Harvey arrived at Murray State University to begin the next phase of his life, after spending the first several years in Brownsville, Tennessee.
Little did anyone know that, after graduating with a master’s degree from Murray State in 1964, he would find fame as the songwriter of a tune so popular, not one but, two singing stars had hits with it — “Delta Dawn.” Harvey died several days ago at the age of 73, and one of the people who remembered him most was one of his college buddies, Pete Lancaster of Murray.
“We were good friends. We were roommates for one semester (in an Olive Street apartment) and we were fraternity brothers (Sigma Chi),” Lancaster said Monday. “He was a songwriter from the word go. But I tell you what, and I know it sounds trite, he was just a good guy.”
Cable country music channel CMT reported on its website last week that there is no known cause for Harvey’s death.
Harvey penned songs for the likes of country stars Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Rogers. However, among the most emotional reactions to Harvey’s death was reserved for the person who brought “Delta Dawn” to the world for the first time, Tanya Tucker.
On CMT.com last week, Tucker offered these words.
“(Delta Dawn) started everything off for me and has kept me going ever since,” said Tucker, who was just 13 when she sang Harvey’s work in 1972. It would hit No. 6 on the country charts that year. “I thank God for (Harvey), his song, my life, my career and my fans, as I find myself grateful and thankful knowing my life would have been so different without the iconic ‘Delta Dawn’ and her creator, Alex Harvey.
“Even though my record was released in March of 1972, the song is still just as great 48 years later! I know that Alex is a man of God, and (on April 4) he got his wings, to that mansion in the sky! Thank you, Alex. I’ll meet you there someday, when it’s my time to fly!’”
Lancaster said that Harvey was part of a band that played shows throughout the Murray area during their Murray State years, but he said there really was no indication of what was to come.
“He was writing stuff (while in college) but I don’t remember what he wrote and I did not (think Harvey would make it big), but he obviously did,” he said. “He was in Phi Mu Alpha, our music fraternity, as well as Sigma Chi, and we kind of hung out and went to parties together. He did sing in the All-Campus Sing and he actually led the Sigma Chi group one year, but it wasn’t like we would have a party and he’d pull out his guitar and start singing or anything like that.
“He also was in Campus Lights and I did that too, everybody did. If you were any kind of a musician, you tried to be involved with that production.”
After graduating from Murray State, Harvey moved into the real world, taking a job as band instructor at Reidland High School near Paducah. Soon he was heading to Music City U.S.A, Nashville, Tennessee.
“And he wrote a song called ‘Delta Dawn’ and that made him wealthy,” Lancaster said, remembering that he was working at radio station WNBS in Murray when the song became big.
“That was something! When I was working in radio back then, once a year, you took almost a month and you’d fill out the Billboard chart of songs you were playing and it was sent in so they could compile a list of the songs that were being played on the radio and give the guys their part of that. I certainly remember hearing those two women - Tucker in ‘ 72, followed by pop star Helen Reddy a year later, singing it, and they became famous because of it.”
It was not long after Reddy’s version hit the top of the charts that Lancaster and another person who knew Harvey well during his Murray State days, fellow alum and former Murray State Music Department Dean Roger Reichmuth, went to see Harvey at his home near Nashville for about three or four days of fellowship and hearing some of Harvey’s song ideas.
“Here’s the thing. Alex wrote a lot of songs that didn’t even have his name on them for other groups,” said Reichmuth, who had the chance to play in big bands that would back Harvey occasionally in concert performances in Nashville. “He would have these benefit events that were kind of like Campus Lights and I played in two or three of those.
“He was band director at Reidland for a year and that was at the same time I was (band director at Paducah Tilghman High School), but he wasn’t happy doing that. He loved to just play songs and create songs and, more than anything, he wanted to be a songwriter, and, in Nashville, he was considered kind of a renegade, which was kind of a good thing I think. He refused to just buy into writing songs that would absolutely sell. He always wanted to do this on his own. He didn’t go a lot with the ‘in crowd.’
“Alex was a free spirit, and when he came to Murray State, the story is, that two ladies, one who I think may have been his grandmother who primarily raised him, went up to (former Murray State Music Department Chairman) ‘Doc’ Farrell and told him, ‘I don’t know if this boy has any talent at all. He’s pretty rough, but if you can do something with him, I hope you will.’”
Harvey would return to Murray State for events five or six times, Lancaster said, one of which was to be honored as a distinguished alumnus. Harvey’s last appearance on the campus was in 2008 as part of the Lovett Live Series at Lovett Auditorium.
Lancaster said there are two more fond memories he has of Harvey. One came while watching one of the many daytime talk shows that dominated television airwaves in the 1970s and ‘80s when another performer for whom Harvey panned a song, music legend Kenny Rogers, mentioned Harvey.
“I can’t remember which show it was, but on that show, he was asked, ‘In your career, what was the biggest mistake you ever made?’ He said it was ‘not singing ‘Delta Dawn’ after Alex Harvey offered it to me,” Lancaster said, noting that Rogers and his group the First Edition found success with another Harvey work, “Reuben James,” a top 30 song in 1969.
The other is believed to have happened in the 1980s, when Lancaster, along with longtime Murray State professor Bob Valentine and his wife, Vicki Jo, decided to take one of the many songs Harvey wrote, but would not submit to others and crafted their own recording.
“I can tell you this. He wrote and trashed just one heck of a lot of really good songs that were never published and they would’ve all been hits, but, at the time, he didn’t think it was good enough,” Lancaster said, then getting to the story of a song called, “Good Time Christmas.”
“The three of us did a recording of another one of Alex’s songs that he had never produced, so we sang it and put it on a cassette and gave it to him. He tells us, ‘Wow! I never have heard that song sung like that. That’s beautiful!! We just put it together and sang it and it was absolutely beautiful and I’ll tell you now, it would’ve been a big hit for a group like (country legends) Alabama.”
Lancaster also remembered the Lovett Live performance from ’08, when Harvey performed what Lancaster said may have been one of Harvey’s best works, a song called “Five Dollar Fine for Whining.” It did not make noise on the country charts, but the song, performed by the late country singer/rodeo star Chris LeDoux, still can be heard on numerous country stations today.
