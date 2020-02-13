MURRAY — A community member praised the staff of the Calloway County Public Library during the public comment portion of the CCPL Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.
Ann Landini, president of the Friends of the Calloway County Public Library, gave her comments as a resident of Calloway County and not as a member of the friends group. In her comments, she talked about some statistics that were shared by library staff during the previous month’s board meeting.
“I am speaking as an individual, not as a representative of the Friends,” Landini said. “I wanted to draw your attention to some numbers that were on the handout that was given out last month. We saw this wonderful handout with photos of all sorts of different programs that have taken place here at the library in the last couple of months and it was absolutely fantastic.”
Landini said once she got it home and began to take a closer look at the numbers that were shared by Sandy Linn, community relations coordinator for the library, she was very impressed.
“Some numbers popped out and I wanted to take time tonight to review those numbers, because I found them to be terribly impressive,” Landini said. “The library has right now over 33,000 active, valid users of their library card. That means that many different people are checking out materials in person or electronically. That is wonderful, our population in Calloway County 38,000, so we have lots of county people and those from surrounding areas using our library.”
Landini said that the library runs on a fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, and that in the first six months, there have been 84,000 physical items circulated at the library.
“This is 14,000 on average per month,” she said. “In 2018-2019, the previous full fiscal year, there were 169,000 items. So we are on track to possibly surpass what had been done the year before, which is wonderful.”
In addition, Landini said that more than 25,000 electronic items had been circulated through the library as well. That included e-books, audiobooks and videos.
“This is way far ahead of last year,” she said. “Last year’s whole year was 42,656 items. So the electronic usage is way up.”
Lastly, Landini highlighted an increase in utilization of the library’s meeting room for various programs, classes and activities.
“In this building, with as little room as we now have…there have been 21o programs, classes or events in six months time,” Landini said. “In all of the previous year, there were 178. In six months we have had more than the entire year before that — that is amazing. Attendance, for just those six months, was 5,200 people; during all of last year, there were 5,297.”
Landini then extended her thanks to the library staff for their work to increase the library as an asset for the community.
“As a taxpayer, a citizen, a library patron and a library supporter, thank you to our librarians for what they have been able to do,” Landini said. “The leadership of Mignon, Wynneth, Sandy and the hard work put in by all of them to have these types of numbers.
“What can we do once we are renovated and have had the expansion? Right now this is the only room for programs, once we have a children’s area, remodel this area and add the room on front, I bet we can quadruple what we are doing now and that would be wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.