PADUCAH - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction along a section of KY 402/Aurora Highway east of Hardin in Marshall County starting Monday, June 5.

This work zone at KY 402/Aurora Highway mile point 9.7 is to allow a deck overlay and other maintenance work on a bridge that crosses an unnamed tributary to the Clarks River. This work zone is about halfway between the Hardin community and KY 963/Old Olive Road and immediately east of the Old Hardin-Olive Lane intersection.