PADUCAH - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction along a section of KY 402/Aurora Highway east of Hardin in Marshall County starting Monday, June 5.
This work zone at KY 402/Aurora Highway mile point 9.7 is to allow a deck overlay and other maintenance work on a bridge that crosses an unnamed tributary to the Clarks River. This work zone is about halfway between the Hardin community and KY 963/Old Olive Road and immediately east of the Old Hardin-Olive Lane intersection.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Harper Construction is the prime contractor. This project is part of a $950,000 contract that includes similar work on 3 other bridges that will be scheduled later.
The target completion date for work on this bridge along KY 402 is June 7.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email, visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651. Click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.