MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to establish a work zone lane restriction on KY 121 in southeastern Calloway County starting Monday, April 18.
Motorists should be alert for a work zone lane restriction along KY 121 between mile point 3.31 and mile point 3.66. This is between the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line and the New Concord community; about a mile southeast of New Concord.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal.
This work zone is to allow deck restoration and waterproofing work on the East Prong Beechy Creek Bridge and the Beechy Creek Bridge. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment required to facilitate the work.
Work at this site is expected to take about 30 days to complete. Approximately 1,600 vehicles travel this section of KY 121 in an average day.
This section of KY 121 in Calloway County connects with TN 119 at the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line which connects to U.S. 79 near Paris Landing.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone will be active during daylight hours anytime weather allows.
Harper Construction, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $517,741 group highway improvement project. The target completion date for work at this site is May 20, 2022.
This group bridge project includes deck work to be scheduled at a later date on the Buck Creek Bridge along KY 135/Carrsville-Tolu Road at the 12 mile marker in Livingston County.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list. Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.