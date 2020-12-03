MURRAY – A work zone lane restriction along KY 94 in Calloway County just east of Murray has been extended to Dec. 11.
This work zone lane restriction along KY 94 at the 11.4 mile marker is to allow joint work on the Clayton Creek Bridge. The duration of the work zone has been extended due to weather delays.
This lane restriction along KY 94 at the east edge of Murray went up Nov. 17, with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Motorists should be prepared to encounter slowing and stopped traffic. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Judy C Harp Company is the prime contractor. The work was initially expected to take about two weeks to complete. The target completion date is now Friday, Dec. 11.
