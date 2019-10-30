MURRAY — Arctic cold and rounds of snow will be hitting parts of the country this week as a large arctic cold front has dropped temperatures well below average from parts of the Rockies to the Plains.
According to the Weather Channel, low temperatures much of this week will plunge 10 to 40 degrees below average for late October from portions of the West into the Plains. Here in western Kentucky, the impacts of this arctic cold front will also be felt today and tomorrow.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that trick-or treaters on Thursday can expect drier conditions than originally anticipated, though with potent low temperatures. Holland said temperatures could produce wind chills in the 20s, and that those getting out Thursday night should plan accordingly.
“It is going to be a strong low pressure system that will track from Texas to the Great Lakes,” Holland said. “Thursday, we will have falling temperatures during the day.”
Holland said the highs on Thursday will come early in the morning, likely in the low to mid 50s. The temperature will continue to fall into the 40s throughout the afternoon, and by about 8 or 9 Thursday evening, the county will see temperatures in the 30s.
“What this cold air will do is cause the rain to push out of the area pretty quickly,” Holland said. “It looks to be a fairly wet day (today) into the first half of Thursday. But all this rain should be gone by about lunch time Thursday, meaning trick-or-treating for the kids will be dry. It is going to be very cold, but dry.”
Holland said a strong northwest wind could produce winds as high as 35 mph, meaning windchill values could dip into the 20s Thursday evening. But Holland also said that cold weather like this is not a new experience for this time of year.
“It is not uncommon for us to have cold weather this time of the year,” Holland said. “We actually had some snowfall back in 1993. You have heard the old saying ‘White Christmas’ – well in 1993, we had a White Halloween. We had 2.2 inches of snow that fell from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, 1993. So if you are old enough, you may remember us having that particular Halloween.
“There is nothing like that in the forecast for this year. Just a big rainfall system through Thursday morning with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, followed by falling temperatures during the day. We will have a hard freeze come Friday and Saturday morning with lows down in the mid to upper 20s, so the growing season will definitely come to an end.”
Holland said that people just need to bundle up and have jackets ready for the kids when they are out and about Thursday.
“They probably need an umbrella,” Holland said. “But they will need a big jacket over their costumes, because the kids are gonna get cold.”
