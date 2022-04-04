MURRAY - The final standard driver’s license issued by Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery was issued to Assistant TAC Officer Chesley Thomas on March 25.
Thomas is employed by the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center and was instrumental in working with Avery to encouraging citizens to add a next of kin to notify in the event of emergency to their driving record. Thomas’ experience with emergency services in Calloway County led him to be an advocate for adding a next of kin to the driving record. Avery said it was appropriate that the last license was issued to Thomas.
“Adding an emergency contact to the driving record is huge for us,” said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight. “When someone is in a crash, we are able to reach out to the person’s family member almost immediately.”
Chief Deputy Clerk Melinda Starks issued the final license. She began her career with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in driver’s license when the license had to be manually laminated.
“I have seen many changes in driver’s license over the years from equipment upgrades to mandatory changes in documents required to be presented for a license,” Melinda Starks said.
Kim Starks has managed the driver’s license operation for Avery for three years. She will move into the court side of the Circuit Clerk’s operation.
“I look forward to continuing to assist Calloway Countians with online renewal, renewal by mail, and connecting with regional offices,” Kim Starks said. “Avery has indicated that she plans for her office to draw on their experience with driver’s license to continue to help our local citizens.”
The final day for driver’s license was bittersweet for Avery. The shift in the work load will allow Avery and her deputies to devote 100% of their time to their court duties. With the advance of electronic filing and virtual technology, court operations in general will be undergoing an evolution. Avery said she hopes that the result of these changes will be that the public has more access to the court system.
