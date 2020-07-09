CALLOWAY COUNTY — With an estimated 200 family-owned cemeteries scattered throughout Calloway County, the scenario currently in place at one of them is likely all too common.
Outland Cemetery is located on Turner Road, about two miles south of where visitors turn off KY 94 East to travel Irvin Cobb Road (KY 732) to one of several vacation spots along Kentucky Lake. It is quiet and secluded, with farm fields providing the majority of the background, along with one, possibly two, houses.
Right now, though, it is where the gravestone of someone named Early Dennis Outland, whose very weathered marker reads that he died in 1890, lies shattered, the result of a large tree smashing it last week when it fell during a thunderstorm. The sight was almost too much for Jeana Glisson, an associate of the Outland facility, to bear, because she knows that this damage may not be repairable.
“I was just devastated the first day I saw it,” Glisson said Tuesday afternoon as she was interviewed on the site. She received a phone call from her daughter, Laura Riley, last Thursday, July 2, after she said Riley noticed a tree might be down in the back of the cemetery.
“So we drove over here and took a look, and I was just shocked. Now, that I’m back looking at this again, I’m worried that there is more damage than there appears to be.”
Along with Outland’s stone, another was dislodged from its base, although it does not seem to have received a lot of damage. However, there is another spot near the Outland stone that Glisson said may have another grave marker buried beneath the tree.
“We’re afraid to do anything with (the tree) because, when you remove it, you definitely don’t want to damage somebody else’s stone and a lot of these are older stones.”
Glisson said her father, Robert Swift, who owns the property, will mostly likely utilize equipment from his farm to eventually remove the tree. He was who Glisson called for help second, which was a much easier call to make than the first, to longtime Outland caretaker Betty Sue Vinson.
“Oh she was upset,” she said. “I didn’t want to call Betty Sue because I know how personal she takes something like this. She has been phenomenal about taking care of this cemetery.”
‘Wednesday, with two days to let Glisson’s news settle, Vinson was taking things in stride.
“I haven’t been out there yet, but from what I’ve been told, I don’t like it very much,” said Vinson, who then gave a brief history of the cemetery and her relationship with it. “I’ve had it since 1975. I guess I kind of inherited it from my cousin, Bessie Outland Colson. We didn’t have much money over the years and we don’t have much now (for cemetery expenses), but we’ve hired somebody to mow it and look it over every week or so.
“I’m so sorry about those tombstones. We’ve got a lot of very old tombstones out there. I knew it had to be on the back side (because that’s where the tree line resides) and, when Jeana called me, she threw out some names of stones that looked like had been hit. I’m sure those are some of our relatives.”
Vinson was told the name that appears to be on the stone with the most damage, that belonging to Early Outland. She said, ‘That doesn’t ring a bell but I’m sure it’s one of my ancestors.”
Then she discussed the year of death.
“You say it says 1890? Then I doubt that one has any descendants,” she said, adding that the cemetery does not carry insurance for such situations. “We’ve never had (stones be struck by a falling tree) before. We had one fall over the road once, but it didn’t do any damage to the stones. We were thankful for that.
“Now, several years ago, there was a tombstone that was damaged (in another manner) and it happened to be our ancestor’s stone, so (she and another family member, Charles Outland) paid for it to be repaired. Through the years, I know I’ve spent a lot of money on it myself, along with other family members. There’s also been people from across the United States who have never heard of me and they’ve sent me a little money over the years.”
One message Glisson and Vinson want to spread in the wake of this situation at Outland is the need for other private cemetery owners to check their places since last week’s storm. The storm was more known for its heavy rain, but there were some sporadic reports of fallen trees. They said what happened at Outland easily could have occurred at those places as well.
“It’s probably all over the county,” Glisson said. “In fact, I guarantee you, we’re not the only one. Go look! Check it out!”
If there is damage in other places, perhaps the Calloway County government can help. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said Wednesday that it is his understanding that a cemetery is like a private residence when it comes to being included in compiling the county’s monetary damages from a disaster, such as last week’s storm.
He said that, even if no emergency relief can result from it, anyone with damage, such as what occurred at Outland, needs to report it to his office.
“We use those for reports not only for Kentucky Emergency Management, but those also are storm reports we can submit to the National Weather Service Office (in Paducah), so those are things we can use,” he said.
Calloway County District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale, whose district includes Outland, said there is not a whole lot the county itself can do in this situation. He said the county has $1,000 allotted annually in its budget for cemetery preservation. That, he said, though, is not much, when one considers the whole cemetery picture in the county.
“We have 209 documented cemeteries in this county, and those are just the ones we know about,” Hale said.
