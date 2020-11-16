PALMA — At the church attended by the founder of Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit Drug Court Program Thursday night, seven people from Calloway and Marshall counties took a major step in changing their lives.
Those seven people were the latest to graduate from the 42nd Circuit program started by current Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust when he was the circuit’s judge several years ago. So it was perhaps fitting that Thursday’s ceremony was conducted at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church in northern Marshall County, where he and his family are members.
“We were happy to be able to have this,” Foust said. “Frankly, we have a facility where can do this and social distance (per COVID-19 guidelines) and make the graduation happen, so we were really happy to be able to do that. Actually, I was operating our computer upstairs (in the church sanctuary) because that’s one of my jobs at the church and I was able to enjoy the event.
“It was a good night and it was a good moment to see all of the graduates and I was just really happy for them. Going back to when I was (judge and hosting the graduation ceremony), it’s a 10 (on a happiness scale of 1-10). It really is gratifying.”
Where Foust had been the host for this event during his time as judge, that role fell to his successor, current 42nd Circuit Judge James T. Jameson. This was the second graduation ceremony Jameson has overseen in 2020 as four other participants graduated from the grueling two-year program in June. That ceremony was hosted at the nostalgic Calvert Drive-In, only a few miles from Zion’s Cause.
“That was really neat and we actually got a lot of attention from that statewide,” Jameson said of how not only have two other Kentucky circuit judges opted to utilize similar venues in their communities for their ceremonies, this was also something that captured the attention of the commonwealth’s top court official. “Yeah, the Chief Justice himself (John Minton of the Kentucky Supreme Court) heard about it and everybody said they were really impressed with that model. You also have to credit the drive-in too for being willing to not have business that night. We were very grateful to them for helping us.”
Jameson also said that he, too, benefitted from Thursday’s ceremony. He said the days leading up to Thursday had been quite difficult as he had to oversee some cases in both counties that he said left him “drained.”
“There were some things tugging on me. We had some tough sentences that involved some facts to the cases that were just awful,” he said. “A couple of them were for defendants that have taken major steps to turn their lives around, but these cases were a couple of years old and they were the kind where the defendants have to know that if they want to participate in that kind of conduct in the future that there will be serious consequences. So it’s tough when you’re in that position to make that call.
“So (Thursday night) was needed for me and it was great to see those folks that have come along and have really worked hard, folks that I put in the program. To see the progress they’ve made is nothing shy of a miracle, and doing this in Dennis’ church was special. Dennis started it and it’s had a very long tradition of making sure the law is upheld, but it’s not about just being interested in holding people accountable. It’s about giving them something where they can put all of what they have been doing behind them so they can go on to a different life.”
Foust started the Drug Court program in the 42nd in 2006 with Marshall and Calloway officials taking the first steps outside of statewide supervision. While other parts of the commonwealth were launching Drug Court programs, though, he said officials in the 42nd were looking into national training routes as early as 2002.
“We were trying to get approved for Drug Court for years,” he recalled. “The state was phasing it in slowly, but, even though that was the case, the (Administrative Office of the Courts) were always evaluating us as a high-needs area, particularly more so in Calloway than Marshall. So they recognized that we needed it.”
The Drug Court team that started during Foust’s tenure was rather small. He gave credit to Jameson for expanding that team to include others, which he said leads to a more thorough examination of candidates for the program.
However, he also remembered back to the first year, when he demonstrated that, sometimes, the head person has to be forceful.
“We had one person come our way and everybody was saying that he wasn’t a good candidate for Drug Court. They were telling me, ’No! No! No!’ I said, ‘Yes he should,’” Foust remembered, quickly giving the result. “We took him and he was a success story, and that was pleasing to me. It wasn’t a ‘I told you so’ thing so much with me, though, as it was, ‘Phew! I’m glad that worked out!’
“Don’t get me wrong. Ninety-nine times out of 100, I’m a team player but there’s that one case that comes along where you have to say, ’No! We need to take a chance on this one,’ and I know Judge Jameson understands this and, now that I’m a prosecutor, I understand what he has to go through because I truly have been there and done that.”
Jameson said that the coronavirus has made the already difficult road with Drug Court for the participants even more treacherous, a fact he covered in June during the Calvert City ceremony. Drug Court is designed as a hands-on activity, meaning officers have up-close access to the class, something the judge said he has seen to be paramount to recovery situations.
Jameson, as well as Drug Court officers Jeannie Carson, Shelly Groves and others, have been relegated to communicating with the class by virtual technology, not face-to- face.
Yet, so far, Jameson said the four graduates from June and the seven who graduated Thursday have not been on his criminal docket.
“That’s a good thing,” he said, adding that one female from the June class gave birth to a healthy child after that ceremony and at least another is expecting. “We also have two I know specifically that have tried to stay involved. They’re trying to help others in the program and I always encourage our graduates to try and stay plugged in not only for their benefit, but to encourage others so they really can see that there is an end to this as far as getting to a place where they can enjoy life again, and truly be sober.”
