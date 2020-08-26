MURRAY — As of Tuesday, nearly every forecast model available was calling for the remnants of a hurricane expected to make landfall today on the Gulf Coast to eventually move through western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee this weekend.
That could mean a variety of weather conditions for Murray, including very heavy rainfall.
“We could be talking anywhere from one to four inches,” said Justin Holland of Murray, an official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, who said he will be monitoring Hurricane Laura very closely from now until the time it moves into the middle of the United States.
“The forecast track keeps getting shifted farther to the west. What is expected after it makes landfall (which is being predicted tonight) is for it to take a big swing to the east and, right now, the models have us right in the middle of that track.”
However, while the models are in agreement that Laura will bring precipitation to the Murray area, there is still a question as to where the center would pass. Holland said only a slight deviation from current models could make a big difference.
“If that center moves a little north of where it’s expected right now, then we’re talking about having to worry about severe weather,” he said, noting that high winds would be the biggest threat. Traditionally, tropical systems do not produce much in the way of hail, but winds are another story.
Western Kentuckians still have memories of a tropical system, the remnants of Hurricane Ike, that caused widespread wind damage and power outages in September 2008. The center of that storm was well west of the Mississippi River, meaning western Kentucky was in what is known as the lower right quadrant of the storm, which forecasters say is the strongest part of a hurricane.
“If it were to pass a little north of us, we’d be in that southeast part of the storm,” Holland said. “That’s when you’re talking about having brief spin-up tornadoes, and we have seen tornadoes from tropical systems this far north.”
However, if the track were to veer a little to the south, Holland said severe weather will basically become an afterthought, while heavy rains would also become less of a concern. He did say, though, that breezy conditions will be in effect one way or another, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.
However, with the track on its current course, he said flash flooding will be the most likely threat, and not just because of the Laura. He said a cold front will also be approaching at the same time from the northwest.
“One good thing about this is that the systems will be moving fast,” Holland said. “We’ve got the jet stream coming right through us, so that means that any system that moves through here is going to get out of here quickly. That said, we could have some times where the rain falls quite heavy and that can lead to some flooding.
“I would be making plans to go ahead and get your yard mowed (today), but you also need to think about maybe cleaning out your gutters and getting your drainage ditches cleared out.”
Holland said the first rain of Laura should start arriving Thursday night. Laura’s impact should be over by Saturday, but then the cold front will move into the area. Holland said that system should exit the area early next week.
Someone else who will be watching Laura closely will be an agriculture official, Calloway County Extension Agent Matt Chadwick. He said his area of particular concern will be tobacco crops that are in the process of being harvested. Some fields will not have been harvested by the time Laura arrives and he said this could be a concern.
“At this point, rains aren’t going to provide much benefit for anything anyway, but what we don’t need is days and days of rain, not at this point. That could have disastrous effects on tobacco, as far as the quality of the crop,” Chadwick said. “They’ve been cutting since roughly late July.”
Holland said Laura will also be accompanied by very humid conditions that will make things quite uncomfortable. However, behind the cold front will be cooler, less humid weather and Chadwick said this would prove quite positive for the crop.
“Cool days right now are much better for tobacco than hot and humid weather, especially when it comes to disease,” Chadwick said, adding that corn and soybeans should handle any rain pretty well.
“As long as we don’t have something like they had in Iowa, we’ll be OK,” he said, referring to a severe storm that moved through the upper Midwest two weeks ago and brought extreme winds to that region, causing great damage to fields, particularly those containing corn.
