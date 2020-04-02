MURRAY — Law enforcement and corrections officers obviously can never stop doing their jobs even in a pandemic. Still, local agencies say they have been forced to change their routine procedures to practice social distancing and avoid spreading COVID-19.
City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said officers are trying to balance keeping their physical distance from members of the public while continuing to protect and serve the community. He said Murray Police Department telecommunications dispatchers are still answering plenty of calls, but officers are exercising more caution to protect themselves and the citizens they serve from the novel coronavirus.
Liles said that under normal circumstances, officers would typically travel to speak with anyone reporting a crime or needing help, but the criteria for what necessitates an in-person visit has changed. If it’s a serious investigation where some evidence would need to be collected, the officer would go to the location in question, but anything else is being done remotely, he said.
“We still treat the case the same, but we just take it over the phone unless the person requests that we come out,” Liles said.
When officers do go to someone’s home or other location to take a report, they are asking the interview subjects who are physically able to come outside so the officer can stand six feet away and not have to enter a dwelling.
“It’s for everyone’s safety at this point,” Liles said. “If it’s not a hazardous situation and they can’t come meet us outside to take a report or if it’s raining or something like that and there’s no shelter, we’ll come inside, but (social distancing) is for everyone’s safety. It’s precautionary on both ends.”
Liles said the department’s communications division has so far seen roughly the same calls as usual, but they have seen an uptick in domestic violence calls. He attributed this to the uncertainty developing from the pandemic and people being stuck at home together for much longer periods of time than usual, as well as being anxious about their financial stability after losing their jobs. He said it is possible these types of calls could continue to increase, though he certainly hoped not.
“With a lot of people staying at home and not used to it and being off (work), and with the unknown of what’s going on with this crisis situation we have, I think it’s got everybody (facing stress),” Liles said. “I think it’s got everybody just trying to figure out what’s going to happen and what’s going on. I think the domestic situations probably increase when everybody is inside and not normally that close to each other for that long a period of time, so you can probably expect to see that increase.”
The department has also started new procedures for telecommunicators when taking calls. Liles said they are supposed to ask questions to make sure the caller doesn’t have any potential COVID-19 symptoms like fever, coughing or difficulty breathing before an officer visits them. They also ask if they have had any contact with anyone who has had the virus.
Liles said officers wear gloves in a lot of situations anyway – such as collecting evidence – but the Calloway County Health Department has given them some protective masks as well. Unfortunately, if officers are responding to an extremely urgent situation, they don’t always have time to suit up with protective personal equipment (PPE), he said.
Liles added that he greatly appreciated the work all his personnel had done during the last few weeks.
“They are doing everything they need to do to continue making sure our community is safe and doing their job like always,” he said.
Sheriff Sam Steger said the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office’s front lobby has been closed to the public and deputies have also stopped doing vehicle inspections. Employees have also stopped taking property taxes inside the office, although residents can still pay those taxes online. He said they also had to stop serving papers to individuals notifying them of summonses. Both of those functions are usually a large source of revenue for the agency, he said.
Steger said deputies on patrol have had to be more “reactive than pro-active,” now being engaged mostly by complaints from the public. Steger said he wants deputies to see in person what they are investigating, so he usually discourages them from taking complaints over the phone, but he has been more lenient on that policy recently.
Steger said deputies are, of course, still taking people to jail for crimes like domestic violence, assault, violators of emergency protective orders and DUIs. Smaller-scale crimes like petty theft that would normally be arrestable offenses are resulting in citations instead, he said.
“It depends on what the charge is and how serious the crime is,” Steger said. “If it’s somebody that we feel needs to go to jail, they’re going to go to jail still. … We’re being more cautious about who we’re taking into custody and laying hands on because of the situation and because we’re trying not to infect the jail population.”
Steger said he didn’t think there had necessarily been any more domestic violence calls in the county than usual in the last couple of weeks. However, he did note that deputies are sometimes being called to homes at unusual times.
“Last week, we had three domestics in one day during the day shift,” Steger said. “That’s kind of a rarity for us during the day shift. But as far as overall, I really don’t think we’ve had that problem. Everybody’s pretty well been behaving.”
It has now been just over three weeks since Gov. Andy Beshear closed Kentucky state prisons to visitors – the first major action of many to follow in fighting the spread of COVID-19 – and county jails across the state quickly followed suit. Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said that has definitely been the biggest change locally. Instead, inmates are having to use videoconferencing technology to stay in touch with loved ones.
“One of our vendors has facilitated that, where we can do video visits,” Claud said. “We had video visits available on a more limited basis prior to that, but we’ve expanded the days and times that they’re offered so the inmates can continue to have some connection to their families. That helps keep their ties and keep up their spirits.”
To help with social distancing, Claud said the jail has also reduced its numbers as much as possible, but has also kept an eye on public safety while releasing some inmates. He said no one charged with a violent crime is being released, but some who were charged with non-violent offenses – some of which were in the pre-trial phase – have been released.
“We’ve worked with the judges and prosecutors to try to get some of those out,” Claud said. “Our numbers are down dramatically. We’ve probably reduced our numbers about 28 to 30 percent, I’d say. We’re at the lowest number since I’ve been jailer.”
Claud began his first term as jailer five years ago. Prior to the pandemic, he said the inmate population was about 175. That number includes the workhouse that keeps state inmates who – during normal circumstances – typically work on various projects like litter abatement throughout the community.
Claud said jails across the state are also being discouraged from having any movement of inmates from one jail to another.
Since courthouses and judicial centers have also been closed to the public, the jail has also been using Skype for arraignments and other court proceedings. Inmates have also been meeting with their attorneys that way, he said.
Claud said employees of the jail are being screened as they come to work by having their temperatures taken. In addition, anyone who is arrested and brought in as a new inmate is put in quarantine to make sure they don’t potentially expose anyone to the virus. Claud said none of the existing inmates have shown any symptoms.
“We’re just trying to keep them isolated from new people coming in until we’re sure (new inmates) are safe to integrate with them,” he said.
