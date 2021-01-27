MURRAY – For the second day in a row, an emergency call forced Murray High School to stop classes on Tuesday so law enforcement agencies could investigate a potential threat.
On Monday, the Murray Police Department and other agencies investigated a false report of shots fired at the school. Less than 24 hours later, they were on campus again, this time investigating a bomb threat. Late Tuesday afternoon, MPD’s public information officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said no bomb was found. The campus was turned back over to the Murray Independent School District around 10:25 a.m., he said.
“At approximately 8:10 a.m., the Murray Police Department received a call stating there were bombs at Murray High School,” Wiggins said. “Multiple officers were already on the scene and alerted the school to the call. Bomb squad units and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) were notified as well. The school was evacuated and a sweep of the school was performed. The campus was thoroughly searched multiple times, and it was officially determined to be safe around 10:25 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State University Police and the ATF assisted on scene. An investigation into the call is ongoing.”
Wiggins said the threat came through a phone call to the MPD dispatch and police are investigating the whereabouts of the caller and other details. He said police are also looking into whether there was any connection between Monday’s call of shots fired at the school and Tuesday’s bomb threat, but he could not comment further on it at this time. He also said he could not comment on whether or not anyone had been questioned or arrested in connection with either incident. Wiggins said he could not go into great detail about how bomb threats are investigated, but he said officers must make sure the scene is safe by “double and triple-checking” before releasing the building.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons briefed media during an 11 a.m. press conference at the Carter Administration Building, which is the MISD board office.
“This morning at roughly 8:15 a.m., we received notice of a bomb threat at Murray High School,” Samons said. “We immediately evacuated the building and moved our students to a safe area and dismissed school from the track and field area at the high school.”
Samons said he was once again proud of how all MISD personnel handled a very tense situation.
“I’m very pleased to state that I thought our staff and students handled it extremely well,” he said. “Very professional, and our support organizations – transportation, this office, the full administration, teachers – all were professional, and within 45 minutes, we had students at home.”
Since MISD schools were currently on a four-day-a-week schedule with Wednesdays designated for virtual learning, students were already scheduled to be at home today. Later in the day, the district announced that MHS students would stay online only for the rest of the week and would resume in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 1. The MHS girls basketball game against Muhlenberg County High School that had been scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed, Samons said.
During the press conference, Samons also described his thought process after he was notified that the high school had received a threat for the second day in a row.
“(As superintendent) you’re always trying to get an idea of what is occurring on campus, and of course, you’re always concerned about the safety of students and staff,” he said. “I’m very confident that our local law enforcement will help us get a handle on this.”
Samons elaborated on how good a job he thought law enforcement did while responding to the threats Monday and Tuesday. He added that once again, he was pleased with the quick response on Tuesday.
“I’m very glad to be in Murray,” he said. “I’m very glad to be in the hands of local law enforcement – the Murray Police, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State Police and the (Kentucky) State Police have been very responsive, and we have other organizations involved as well. I’m glad to be here. … As I stated yesterday, we take every threat serious and we’re going to go through our procedures to make sure our people are safe.”
Samons said that in response to Monday’s lockdown, counselors were already on hand to respond to the needs of students and staff before the bomb threat was called in. He said the decision to dismiss students on Tuesday morning was an easy call because he knew it would take quite a while for law enforcement to investigate the scene with bomb-sniffing dogs.
When asked what his message would be to the person or persons responsible for these back-to-back threats, he responded, “This will stop. I have every confidence in our local law enforcement to get to the bottom of it.”
While speaking to press earlier in the day, Wiggins commented on the fact that Commonwealth’s attorneys had been at the school on Monday and Tuesday.
“Any time we’re doing an investigation, especially a major investigation, you always confer with the prosecutor,” he said. “That way, you understand what they need with their involvement in the investigation early on. So it’s a pretty typical thing to get a prosecutor involved early on in the case just to make sure everyone is on the same page and everyone knows what each other is doing.”
MISD said that although MHS students will be online for the rest of the week, kindergarten through eighth grade would continue the current modes of instruction of in-person and online. Preschool/Head Start Centers will continue to offer virtual and in-person modes of instruction, which includes two days of in-person and two days of non-traditional instruction, the district Facebook page said. Any additional questions may be directed to the Preschool/Head Start Office at (270) 809-3262.
MISD will also continue to provide meals for children ages 0-18, and information on available times and locations is available on the district’s website www.murray.kyschools.us or by calling 270-753-5700.
