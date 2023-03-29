MURRAY - Members of the Leadership Tomorrow Group traveled to Washington, D.C. recently as a part of the year-long program recognizing young leaders in the Calloway County and Murray High schools.
Sidney Lasley, Calloway County High school junior, described the trip as an incredible experience. "The trip exposed me to culture and opportunities outside of Murray, Kentucky," she said. "It allowed me to discover mentors that have pursued careers that involve my passions, and I know that I will continue to benefit from this experience throughout my occupational journey."
This year 29 members of the group traveled to D.C., where they logged approximately 10 walking miles a day visiting many historical sites including the Secret Service Headquarters, National Museum of Archives, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Museum of American History and the National Portrait Gallery. Students also participated in a walking moonlight monument tour, a special tour of the White House Visitor’s Center, a tour of Ford’s Theatre, and meeting Murray State University, Murray High School and Calloway County High school alumni. A highlight of the trip was meeting with U.S. Senator James Comer (R-Ky.) on the steps outside the nation’s capitol.
Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) discussed the bill he was headed into session to introduce. Comer explained the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act (H.R. 140) Bill prohibits federal employees from pressuring social media companies to silence, censor, or remove Americans expressing views online. It was learned later this bill passed.
Jack Richey, MHS senior, said meeting Congessman Comer was an amazing experience. "I loved learning about the founding of our country, which included the good and the bad," he said. "Learning about how far we've come, changed, and the numerous paths moving forward was very interesting and inspiring."
Murray High and Calloway County junior and senior students who travelled to Washington, D.C. were Olivia Anderson, Preston Carraway, Connor Dickinson, Emerson Grogan, Aiden Grooms, Sidney Lasley, Brie Lucas, Ginni Mikulcik, Hannah Nix, Preslee Phillips, London Smith, Jonathan Therrin, and Karsyn Tucker. Canyon Bourque, Coral Brogan, Ella Bryant, Haleigh Cline, Ava Dodd, Ryann Doss, Maggie Drew, Carson Gilliam, Jansyn Hays, Ali Khatib, Rachel Khjellberg, Hannah McKibben, Jack Richey, Maya Schwartz, Mylee Smith, and Alyssa Watkins.
The following Murray High School and Calloway County High School alumni met with the group during a lunch at Pi Pizzeria:
Eric Easley is a 1988 Murray High School graduate. After completing his law degree at the University of Virginia in 1997 where he specialized in international law, and his PhD in International Relations from the London School of Economics in 2002, he decided to pursue a career in diplomacy. Since joining the Foreign Service of the US Department of State, he has served as a US diplomat in Turkey, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, Romania, and most recently Slovenia. Along the way, he has learned three languages - Turkish, Pashtu and Romanian. Eric is married to Hilal who is from Turkey and completed her undergraduate and master's degree studies in the United States. They have two children, Berin (10) and Atlas (6). He and his family currently live in Vienna, Virginia, just outside of Washington, DC. Next year he will learn Greek prior to deployment as a senior diplomat in the US Embassy in Athens beginning late summer 2024. Eric has written one book, “The War Over Perpetual Peace,” published in 2004. Of note, another classmate of Eric's from the Murray High Class of 1988, Debbie Rutledge Mennuti, also became a US diplomat after graduating from Georgetown University in Washington, DC and is currently posted to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Major Cassandra “Cassie” Miller graduated from Calloway County High School in 2005. In 2012, she graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor's of Integrated Studies in Military Studies. Miller then commissioned as an Active Duty Army Officer from the Reserve Officers Training Corps into Air Defense Artillery. From 2012-2014, she served at Fort Campbell as a Short-Range Air Defense Artillery Officer. She was in the first Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) deployment to Afghanistan, where she protected coalition forces from enemy rocket attacks. She spent the next several years writing doctrine, designing software and hardware, and training units to deploy to Afghanistan and Iraq on the C-RAM system. From 2017-2018 she commanded a Global Ballistic Missile Defense site in Qatar that was responsible for protecting the world from Iranian missiles. After Qatar, Miller was the Aide-de-Camp, speechwriter, and Executive Officer to the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General. Subsequently, she taught the Air Defense Artillery Basic Officer Course.
Miller earned her Master of Professional Studies in Legislative Affairs from George Washington University and completed The Wilson Center Foreign Policy Fellowship Program in 2021. During that time, Miller served as an Army Congressional Fellow for Congressman Matt Cartwright (PA-08). In 2022, she served as an Army Legislative Liaison in the House of Representatives, a HillVets LEAD Protégé, and a nuclear Public Policy Fellow with the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center (NPEC). She is currently Army Missiles Portfolio Manager for the Programs Division of the Army’s Office of the Chief, Legislative Liaison (OCLL). She is pursuing her PhD in Foreign Policy from Liberty University, with her research focused on international ballistic missile treaties and policy. Miller lives in Capitol Hill with her husband, Art, and son, Arthur.
Ashley Winkler, a native of Murray, is a CCHS graduate. Following graduation from Calloway County High School, she attended Murray State University and graduated with degrees in chemistry and Spanish. She was a Fulbright grantee in Santander, Spain for one year before attending the University of Kentucky College of Law. Winkler practices law and specializes in patent litigation. She moved to Washington D.C. to work as a law clerk for Chief Judge Prost on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and today works at the law firm Covington & Burling LLP.
Mark Trout, Murray State University distinguished alumnus, assistant to the Special Agent in Charge Protective Intelligence Division, and Courtney Rowe, director of Strategic Communications and External Engagement for the White House COVID-19 response team and now with NBC Universal, provided a special presentation to the group focusing on their education which led to their current careers.
Sherry Purdom, Leadership Tomorrow director, Ashley Fritsche, CCHS co-director, Jennifer Ernstberger, CCHS co-director, and Shawn Smee, Murray State University LT director, extends their appreciation to the community. "On behalf of the 2023 Leadership Tomorrow Class we extend our appreciation to the community for their unwavering support and to Murray State University on their partnership with the program.”
The 2023-2024 Leadership Tomorrow applications will be available in the near future. Updates will be posted on respective schools’ websites and social media sites.
