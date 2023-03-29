MURRAY - Members of the Leadership Tomorrow Group traveled to Washington, D.C. recently as a part of the year-long program recognizing young leaders in the Calloway County and Murray High schools.

Sidney Lasley, Calloway County High school junior, described the trip as an incredible experience. "The trip exposed me to culture and opportunities outside of Murray, Kentucky," she said. "It allowed me to discover mentors that have pursued careers that involve my passions, and I know that I will continue to benefit from this experience throughout my occupational journey."