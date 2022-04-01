MURRAY - Twenty members of the Leadership Tomorrow Group traveled to Washington, D.C. recently as a part of the year-long program recognizing young leaders in the Calloway County and Murray High schools.
“Visiting our nation’s capital with the Leadership Tomorrow Group was an experience like no other,” said Jack Jones. “I will forever cherish the memories made there, as well as the friendships formed.”
The group visited many historical sites including the National Museum of Archives, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Museum of American History, and the National Portrait Gallery. Students also participated in a walking moonlight monument tour, a bus tour of the city, and met Murray State University, Murray High School and Calloway County High school alumni.
Sherry Purdom, Leadership Tomorrow director, extends her appreciation to the community. “On behalf of the 2022 Leadership Tomorrow Class, we extend our appreciation to both the Murray and Calloway County school districts, and community for their unwavering support, and to Murray State University’s program partnership. This was the first time in two years students were able to visit the Capitol City due to COVID-19 restrictions.”
Murray High School Leadership Tomorrow alumni Mariel Jackson, associate director of communications at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, and Etta Danielson, researcher and data strategist at the International Union of Operating Engineers headquarters in DC., talked with the group during a dinner meeting. Calloway County High School alumnus and Gunnery Sergeant Austin Williams, Percussion Platoon Sergeant, “The Commandant’s Own” US Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks, Washington, DC, made a virtual cameo appearance to the group showing them the Marine Barracks where he works.
Mark Trout,Murray State University alumnus, assistant to the Special Agent in Charge Protective Intelligence Division, and Courtney Rowe, director of strategic communications and external engagement for the White House COVID-19 Response Team, provided a special presentation to the group focusing on their education which led to their current careers.
The group sometimes logged up to 10 miles a day walking and taking in the historic and patriotic D.C. sites. However, touring the city on a double decker bus provided a birds-eye view of the multiple historic sites.
“The double decker tour bus that took us around the city on the first day was a great experience,” said Alyssa Daughrity. “While it was super cold, it was cool to be able to see everything for the first time and take in the beautiful city of Washington, D.C.”
While there, students were able to view the Smithsonian debut of #IfThenSheCan-The Exhibit, the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled and installed on and around the National Mall. The 120 life-size 3D-printed statues are of a diverse coalition of contemporary women STEM innovators and role models leading a variety of fields, from protecting wildlife, discovering galaxies, building YouTube’s platform, to trying to cure cancer.
Students met Charita L. Castro, PhD, MSW a STEM Ambassador working to end child labor, forced labor and human trafficking. Castro has witnessed first-hand the power of data research in changing lives, especially for vulnerable children. Dr. Castro began her career as a survey statistician at the U.S. Census Bureau under the Presidential Management Fellowship; conducted field research on health hazards to children working on sugarcane farms under a Fulbright Fellowship; and became the inaugural Chief of Research and Policy in the Office of Child Labor, Forced Labor, and Human Trafficking at the U.S. Department of Labor.
Jamey McDaniel, Leadership Tomorrow director, said it was great to finally be able to travel to Washington and offer the opportunity with Leadership Tomorrow after a two-year hiatus since the pandemic.
“Seeing the monuments, museums, and meeting individuals who work in various capacities in our nation’s capital, I believe, helps history and government come alive for our students. The students seemed genuinely appreciative of the opportunity to participate in this experience, and I think they thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was a lot of fun to be able to share this experience with this group.”
Cesar Villeda really enjoyed his first visit to the nation’s capital. “Washington D.C. is like no other city with the amount of history and important people around you. My favorite part of the trip was walking outside of the Capitol and seeing Congressmen walk past us. I was able to talk to Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts who was kind of enough to take a picture with us (Ethan Cain and Isaac Martin).”
MHS and CCHS junior and senior students who attended the 2022 Leadership Tomorrow Washington, D.C. trip were Enas Abo Al Haija, Ainsley Byers, Caden Cain, Ethan Cain, Luke Cross, Alyssa Daughrity, Olivia Dooley, Gavin Driscoll, Gwen Falwell, Erin Faulkner, Sophie Hendley, Madeline Howell, Jack Jones, Laken McDaniel, Isaac Martin, Jade Oakley, Amanda Peiffer, Savannah Pittman, Kamden Underwood and Cesar Villeda.
“In D.C, I enjoyed seeing all of the monuments, and in general, I enjoyed being able to experience the attractions and culture of the area with a group of friends. Some of the sites were breathtaking, especially in the afternoon, and I can wholeheartedly recommend the experience to any future leadership tomorrow members,” said Ethan Cain.
2022-2023 Leadership Tomorrow applications are currently available at Calloway County and Murray High schools, or by visiting the respective schools social media Facebook sites, where the Google application link is available.
