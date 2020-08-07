MURRAY – Murray State University has a substantial number of faculty members from Lebanon, and they are all feeling intense sadness after an explosion in the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday killed more than 100 people and injured thousands. Luckily, they said none of their family members were seriously hurt.
According to the BBC, the explosion was preceded by a large fire at the Port of Beirut, which is on the city’s northern Mediterranean coast. Lebanon’s president, Michel Aoun, blamed the detonation on 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate that he said had been stored unsafely at a warehouse in the port. As of Thursday afternoon, at least 137 had died and approximately 5,000 had been injured. Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud said as many as 300,000 people had been made temporarily homeless and that collective losses might reach $10-15 billion, the BBC reported.
Najib Sahyoun and his wife, Christine Naaman, both teach accounting in Murray State’s Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business. Najib said he lived in Lebanon until he moved to Spain at the age of 30 and then emigrated to Canada, where he and Christine both earned their doctorates. They moved to Murray with their son, Joseph, in 2018.
“We were in Canada and we earned our Ph.D.’s there, and then we were looking for jobs together at the same school and then we were lucky to find them at Murray State,” Najib said. “We got the offers and in the end, we liked the department, we liked the colleagues, we said, ‘OK, this place fits us.’”
Najib said he and Christine visit Beirut with their son every summer, so they would have been there this year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was in his office on Tuesday when Christine sent him a message saying her sister had heard a big explosion. Since he had been busy, he hadn’t been checking the news, so he looked online and saw it for himself.
“I checked on my family, and luckily, they were at the mountains (north of the city) spending the day there,” he said. “Luckily, they were part of the people who were lucky because their homes were still habitable. A lot of people, their homes were not habitable anymore.”
Najib said he fears that the truth about what led to the explosion may not be fully uncovered because Lebanon’s investigations are not transparent and “the government usually hides whatever they want and they can also fabricate a new, totally different story.” He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut to assess the damage and said he “could feel the anger” from the citizens demanding accountability from their government. While some think the explosion was due to criminal negligence, he said they also know the government is corrupt, so many don’t know what to believe. Like many others back home, Najib said he wants an independent international investigation into the incident.
Christine grew up 17 miles north of Beirut in the Byblos area. She said she used to commute every day to Beirut to work at a utility company right across from the dock where the explosion occurred. Some of her former colleagues still work there, so she has been checking on them since Tuesday. Most of them did not have life-threatening injuries, but she did hear that at least one of her former co-workers was seriously hurt.
Christine said one of her friends at the utility company had met with the CEO earlier in the morning and then left to eat lunch, so he was at home when the blast occurred. He later returned to the workplace to find devastating damage.
“He came back to check on him, and he walked all the way from his house because he couldn’t use his car,” she said. “He told me that all the balconies of the building and glass from the windows and doors, everything was on the street, even from the shops. The advertisements and banners that are hung there, the electric poles, were all on the street. You could barely even walk.”
Christine said the CEO’s office was on the top floor, and her colleague wasn’t able to reach him, although he was told the CEO was injured.
Christine said her sister works in Beirut, but was on her way home when the explosion occurred. Her parents were also home and could hear the blast but live far enough away to not be affected directly, she said.
“It’s really heartbreaking and sad to see what’s been happening,” she said. “Beirut is a very beautiful city. They compare it to Paris. It’s so vibrant, and many people love to go there and (enjoy) life and they have very beautiful restaurants. I can’t believe what’s happened.”
Christine said she is praying for the people who live there and hopes conditions will get better for them. She said another Lebanese accounting professor, Samer Khalil, was hired at Murray State months ago, but he was not able to move Murray right away because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is reportedly in Beirut now, but the Ledger & Times was not able to reach him via email before deadline Thursday.
Ihsan Alkhatib teaches political science at Murray State and said Tuesday’s explosion is a 20-minute drive from his parents’ house. He said he called his family as soon as he could to check on them. He quoted one of his sisters as saying, “I thought the building was going to fall down. Glass was shattered but no one was hurt. It was so scary. Scariest I have ever experienced.” Another of his sisters told him, “It was a massive explosion. Near my husband’s workplace, but he had left before the explosion. I am still shaken. I can’t talk.”
Like many across Lebanon, Alkhatib said he is angry and distrustful of the government and doubts there will be any serious effort to find out everything that led to the explosion.
“All this talk of negligence is incredible,” he said. “What is credible and meaningful is that the Lebanese Hizbullah government refuses an international role in an objective and credible investigation of what happened. A repeat of the foot-dragging of the ... terror bombing of 2005 that killed prime minister Rafic Hariri. The stories given to explain what happened in Beirut are indicators of a cover up. Firecrackers? Nonchalantly doing some work around a mountain of highly explosive material! The three stooges are in charge of the Beirut port, the most guarded and most important Lebanese facility?”
Bassil El Masri teaches in Murray State’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.
“I grew up in Falougha about 15 miles east of Beirut in the mountains,” he said. “I have two siblings that live in Beirut, and one of them had windows and frame damage because of the explosion, but his family was unharmed. The city is destroyed (about 50%), but on the bright side, people from different backgrounds and religions are coming together to clean the debris and provide help for those who are in need. I have heard people are shocked and hopeless. Lebanon has been facing economical and political crisis and this is making things even worse.
“For those who are interested in donating, Preemptive Love (www.preemptivelove.org), a U.S.-based non-profit organization, is already on the ground there helping with the immediate needs for those affected by this tragedy.”
Bassam Atieh, who teaches in Murray State’s Occupational Safety and Health program, said he is from the northern part of the country and lived in Beirut when he was younger, having taught in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the American University of Beirut from 1983 to 1985.
“It’s a terrible event; it’s crazy to even think about it,” he said. “I believe it is the result of negligence and carelessness and selfishness, if you want to call it that.”
Atieh said he had spoken with friends and family there and they are safe, although some of them were injured from a distance away from the blast. He said his wife’s cousin broke her nose and dislocated her jaw.
Atieh said the Lebanese people are very angry about the disaster and many are demanding the resignation of President Aoun and his entire cabinet. With Port General Manager Hassan Koraytem and Director General of Lebanese Customs Badri Daher saying their warnings about how dangerous the stored ammonium nitrate could be if not moved were ignored, Atieh said it appears that this disaster had “been brewing” since sometime in 2014. He added that he was astounded when he read that it had been the third largest explosion in recorded world history.
“The only good thing about it is that it was not nuclear,” he said.
