MURRAY — With 35 years of coaching sports, Mark Kennedy has seen many players’ hard work result in high achievements on the field. Having also been involved with the American Legion’s annual oratorical competition for several years, he said he has learned enough to know which high school students have what it takes to contend for high honors.
With that in mind, Kennedy says Murray High School sophomore Amanda Peiffer appears to fit the mold. Peiffer justified that idea Sunday by winning the Area A Legion competition in Eddyville after winning her district competition a few weeks earlier. Now she is preparing for the state competition and Kennedy said her path is closely mirroring that of another local competitor from two years ago.
“Yes, she’s capable of being another Carlissa,” Kennedy said Monday, referring to Carlissa Frederich, a McCracken County High School student who, two years ago, went from having no experience in such competitions whatsoever to becoming only the second Kentuckian to win the national title. “Here’s the thing. I told all of my players that there is no such animal as ‘potential.’ You’re either capable of doing something because you put in the effort or you’re not capable because you sluffed off, so quit talking to me about ‘potential.’ You either do it or you don’t.”
The competition is designed to have contestants focus on one aspect of the United States Constitution. It is in two parts, with the first involving an eight-to-10-minute presentation on a prepared topic and the second being a shorter presentation on a topic selected at the competition, with only five minutes to prepare.
Peiffer put herself in position to make a similar run to Frederich with, first, her prepared piece on the right to vote, incorporating the 26th Amendment, as well as the 15th, 24th and 19th amendments. That proved to be an adventure in preparing, which can also be said for how she came to be in the competition in the first place.
“I emailed (Kennedy, who has assumed the state coordinator’s position this year) a whole week before the (district competition in Murray), but I typed the address in wrong and I didn’t get sent a notification about this for a few days. I said, ‘I’m not going to be entered!’” Peiffer recalled Monday. “What’s even more incredible is that I was solely going to do my speech on the 26th Amendment, which allowed for the right to vote at age 18, but I couldn’t get enough first-person accounts. I couldn’t get enough people to talk about that time period.
“So I scrapped my whole speech two days (before districts). I deleted the whole thing and just started over from scrap. I changed the whole thing, rewrote it, memorized it and went the next day and competed.”
Once the prepared oratory is completed, then comes the assigned topics, each contained in four envelopes, each one focusing on a specific amendment. The choices are the 20th, 12th, 27th and 24th.
In both, the district and area competitions, Peiffer and her competitors have been faced with the 20th, which discusses the specific dates presidents, vice presidents and members of Congress are installed into their offices.
“The 20th was the one that I had the least practice on and that is the one that got drawn, now twice in a row,” she said, adding one more interesting aspect to the selection of the 20th. “My own brother selected it both times. And (Sunday), it was Mom (Teresa) who convinced him to draw that exact envelope.”
“I have someone from the audience draw it, and it’s been him both times,” Kennedy said. “So this is now twice in a row that it’s been the 20th, which to me is the most ludicrous amendment you can possibly have to speak about. When they opened that envelope up (Sunday) and we saw it was the 20th again? I said, ‘This can’t be!’”
Amanda was ready, though, channeling lessons she has learned as a member of the school’s speech team.
“My first year in speech, I did oratory and, to be honest, I was really, really bad at it,” she said. “This year, I’ve kind of conquered my fears. Speech has really helped me kind of open up.
“I genuinely love speaking. I could do my speech in my sleep, I’ve practiced it so much, but it’s something I’m passionate about, and I think students should be me more involved in government processes.”
Kennedy said he likes Peiffer’s chances of winning the state title, which will be determined in March at American Legion Post 7 in Frankfort. Peiffer will be representing Post 73, which also sponsored Frederich during her magical run two years ago.
Kennedy added that it is somewhat eery how similar the beginning stages of Frederich’s run and Peiffer’s run are starting.
“They both tried to get registered about 10 days before the districts, and I thought that was maybe too close to the competition to get ready. So I didn’t want to discourage them,” Kennedy said, remembering Frederich’s district debut. “She gets up, and her parents and brothers and sisters are there, and she starts talking about the Grand Coulee Dam and I’m like, ‘Where is this going?’ Then, boom! She suddenly went from the Grand Coulee Dam to how the checks and balances of the Constitution provide for the welfare of the people of Washington State. I told my predecessor (at the state level) David King that she’s going to win state.
“With Amanda, this is a win-win for me and the 1st District. She’s only a sophomore, whereas Carlissa was a senior. Carlissa also had never been part of a speech team, so she had no idea what to expect with this. Amanda has that little advantage of having been through that before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.