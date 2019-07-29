MURRAY — A new law that soon will be signed by President Donald Trump is expected to make a significant impact on the American Legion because it will change a condition for veterans to join.
The new law, sponsored by Arizona U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema, calls for any honorably discharged veteran who has served in the United States military since Dec. 7, 1941, to qualify to join the Legion. This nullifies the longstanding provision that only military veterans who had served in combat missions for the military are eligible for the Legion, being that this law is designed to include veterans who had previously served in periods of peacetime between wars.
Mark Kennedy, service officer for Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 in Murray, said last week that he is in support of this measure.
“It’s fair,” said Kennedy, who served in the Vietnam War. “These people deserve to be a member of an organization like this. They have had experiences just like any other veteran and they need to talk to other veterans, just like other veterans. Heck, I need people to talk to. All of us do.
“There are things that you have seen and things that you have done that nobody understands. They need to be where they can talk about it.”
The Legion is a congressionally chartered organization with nearly 2 million members nationwide and had been open to veterans who served during declared wars. These include Vietnam, World War II and the Korean War, among others. Until this bill, there were seven such periods recognized, starting with World War I and ending with the period starting with Aug. 2, 1990, which was when Iraq invaded Kuwait, an act that later was met with the United States’ involvement in Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield.
The bill was co-sponsored by California Congressman Lou Correa.
The Legion is also recognized as the largest veterans service organization in the nation, which provides an avenue for benefits. This includes medical benefits and the Murray Legion does coordinate a program that Kennedy and others lead that connects local veterans to medical care at the Marion Veterans Administration Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.
“When a man stood there or a woman stood there and took that oath of enlistment, they didn’t know where they would be sent. They didn’t know where they could be going at a moment’s notice,” Kennedy said. “All that is needed now is an honorable discharge. That also includes a general discharge under honorable conditions. That is for somebody who may have had a hardship at home and they have to let them out so they could go tend to the farm or whatever, things like that.”
