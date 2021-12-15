MURRAY – Calloway County’s elected state representatives talked Friday morning about everything from redistricting and comprehensive tax reform to how the state’s federal coronavirus relief funds should be spent.
The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly is scheduled to begin Jan. 4 and adjourn on April 15, and the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce hosts a breakfast each December to keep members and local elected officials informed on what to expect out of the legislative session. With this being an even-numbered year, the 2022 session will include drafting a biennial budget, which means the session will be 60 days instead of 30. First District Sen. Jason Howell and 5th District Rep. Mary Beth Imes – who are both Republicans and Murray residents – had plenty to talk about Friday and also answered questions from the audience.
Howell said there was plenty he could talk about, but he said he wanted to hear from constituents as well to learn what is on their minds and what their priorities are as the session approaches. One of the big discussions among elected representatives will be how the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act should be spent. The law was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
Howell said that while some states have been in a hurry to spend the money, many Kentucky legislators like himself want to take their time and make sure it is spent on items the federal government has authorized. For example, he said Graves County officials had intended to use ARPA funds on school improvements and had gotten pretty far along in the planning process before they learned from the Biden administration that this was not something they were allowed to do. Because the general idea behind ARPA is that the funds are supposed to be used to combat problems specifically caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Imes said this is why the funds can’t be used to shore up the state’s pension fund for public employees.
“I hate to say it this way because there’s a big part of me that’s bothered by the fact that the federal government’s going into trillions of dollars of debt to do this, but they’re going to do it anyway … and there’s not really anything we can do about it,” Howell said. “So we can choose to be principled and just not do anything with the money – which we’re not going to do – or we can take this and really try to change some things in the commonwealth that we’ve needed to change for a long time and use that to kind of change our direction as a state.”
Imes interjected that it is really the taxpayers that are going into debt, as opposed to the government, a sentiment with which Howell agreed. Imes said ARPA funds are targeted toward infrastructure, so they can be used to fund projects like bridges, broadband expansion and other one-time projects, but since the funding will not come around again, she does not think it would be wise to put the money toward items or programs that would need to be funded in future budget cycles and sustained over time.
This is also a year in which the General Assembly will need to redraw and approve new boundaries for legislative districts. This is done every 10 years, and Imes said legislators are already behind schedule compared to where they would have been in a typical decade because the pandemic delayed the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data until August. She said she would prefer to get the redistricting bill out of the way as soon as possible.
“Hopefully, we can pass that the first week, but I don’t see that happening,” Imes said. “I think we’ll probably have to extend the filing deadline, and that’s not good for the (candidates) that are running. They want to know who their opponents are on Jan. 7 when the filing deadline is. Our session starts on the fourth, so it’s possible (the redistricting bill) could happen, but I think it’s very unlikely. We’ve already had some calls from officials saying, ‘Get this done,’ but we want to do it right. Obviously, someone’s going to challenge it (in court) somewhere out there, but we’re trying to do it legally as best we can.”
Howell said he thinks redistricting should have been handled in a special session during the fall, but that didn’t happen since even though the legislature is responsible for drawing the district maps, it can’t call itself into special session. Only the governor can do that, and Howell said Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, “will not communicate with either party about this or pretty much any other issue.”
Although the idea has been talked about for years, Howell said he also thinks now is the time to pass comprehensive tax reform. He said rewriting the tax code is always controversial because it affects different constituencies in different ways, and while he admitted that such reform would probably raise some taxes on some things, it would also likely eliminate other taxes. He said the U.S. economy has drastically changed since the post-war 1950s, evolving from an economic system that was once much more focused on producing goods into more of a service economy. Because of this, he said Kentucky needs to change the ways it currently taxes goods and services.
Howell added that he thinks the reason this is an ideal time to push tax reform through the legislature is because the state currently has a surplus. He said this would likely prove critical since tax revenue sometimes dips after tax structure reforms are enacted, and the surplus revenue would probably be needed to make it through a period in which the state economy would adjust as the new system solidifies.
On another subject, Imes said she has talked with her fellow House members about how everything the legislature passes affects local government, but lawmakers often don’t give those governments ways to fund new state mandates. She used jails as an example, saying the Calloway County Jail and jails around the state are struggling financially, and to fix that will take tax reform, judicial reform and other measures.
Howell agreed, saying the General Assembly needed to seriously consider taking some of the state’s drug addiction problems out of the court system. He said that while methamphetamine addiction is a big problem, prescription drug abuse and addiction is far more widespread but is not as visible to the public. He said one piece of proposed legislation would give people who are charged with illegal possession of prescription medications and meet the right qualifications an option to go straight to rehab. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight was in the audience, and when Howell asked him if he thought his agency was making any headway, Knight said he felt they were moving backwards.
“Thank you; we’re going backwards,” Howell said. “So how’s insanity defined? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. This may not work either, to be perfectly candid with you, and when we start trotting this out, some of our law enforcement groups in some of our more conservative areas are going to scream from the rooftops over this. But as you listen to them scream, see if they’ve got a better idea – because that’s what we’ll be asking them.”
Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery was also in the audience and said she thinks the court system does need more of a rehab component, but requested that lawmakers don’t make it another unfunded mandate.
When talking about other priority issues, Imes said she had pre-filed a bill to make it easier for counties to deal with dilapidated properties, which is something she hears a lot about from her husband, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. When it comes to properties that aren’t cared for, she said that is not only tax money counties are missing out on, but it also hurts surrounding property values.
The end results of the session, of course, are anyone’s best guess at this point. Imes noted that more than 1,000 bills have been pre-filed so far, so there is no way the General Assembly could pass them all in 60 days even if legislators wanted to.
Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren thanked Imes and Howell for updating members. She added that the chamber will be taking members for the annual bus trip to Frankfort on Feb. 10 for West Kentucky Day.
“It really is a privilege to get to bring us all together,” Bundren said of the legislative preview breakfast. “We all have a tie or a connection to something in legislation right now, and it impacts our industry.”
