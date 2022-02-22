MURRAY – Murray and Calloway County emergency agencies plan to meet Thursday afternoon at the Calloway County Fire-Rescue headquarters for coordination purposes.
Kentucky requires every county’s emergency management agency to hold biannual meetings to make sure all agencies have their coordinated emergency plans in place, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Richard Palmer said. CCFR’s headquarters is at Station 1 at 101 East Sycamore St., and the meeting will begin there at 2 p.m.
“I’ve called a meeting Thursday for what we call the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LPEC),” Palmer said. “It has to meet twice a year by statute. After taking over as EM director, I’m pulling (the agencies) together to talk about our emergency operation plan for the county. Is it adequate for what we need? We think we need to build off of what we have; not that we don’t have a good plan, but we want to have a better plan. We’ll be talking about the emergency support functions, and there are 15 of those in the plan, (including) transportation, communication, et cetera.”
Palmer said Thursday’s meeting will include discussions of the need for designated shelters in case of disaster.
“We’re going to talk about it and try to reach out to some areas in the county to see if we can work them to have some shelters in the county for people in the county to go to if there’s a situation,” Palmer said. “There are a lot of things that come into play with those, as far as backup generators and if you have an adequate number of bathrooms to support how many people you’re going to have there. Those are some of the things that have to be considered for those shelters, and a lot of people have to make sure their insurance will allow them to consider themselves a shelter.”
Palmer said that while he thinks Calloway County EM has done a good job keeping all county and City of Murray agencies communicating with one another over the years, the December tornado in Graves and Marshall counties was a reminder of how important it is for all of them to be able to spring into action at a moment’s notice.
“I want everybody to see how all the entities are working together to make it a safer community for everybody,” Palmer said. “I hate to say it this way, but the situation in Marshall and Graves County has put a lot more emphasis on what needs to be done – not that it hasn’t been done; (former EM Director Bill Call) put a lot of good plans out there, but we just want to go back and look at some things that Mayfield and Graves County encountered and build our plan ever better.”
