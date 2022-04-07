FRANKFORT – The preamble to the Kentucky Open Meetings Act unequivocally states that “…the formation of public policy is public business and shall not be conducted in secret….” Government transparency and accountability are the driving principles behind open government laws, also known as “sunshine laws.”
Drawing the nickname from a 1967 Florida law, sunshine laws have been enacted both on a federal level and in all 50 states to codify the rights of members of the public to access meetings and proceedings as well as correspondence and other records conducted by public agencies in regards to any and all public policy.
Jon Fleischaker, an attorney from Louisville, has been at the forefront of the open government movement since the beginning. He, along with several others, wrote the original Open Meetings Act in 1974 and he was also involved in writing the Open Records Act in 1976.
“It’s pretty simple; the whole basis for it, open meetings and open records (laws), is that it’s our stuff,” he said. “It’s our government – yours, mine, everybody’s. We have a right to know what’s going on and why it’s happening and who approved it and who didn’t and what the positions were; then we can make a decision, if nowhere else, at (the ballot box).
“Kentucky is a very interesting place. It’s a state where most of its people really believe in First Amendment issues; they believe private citizens have a right, to know what’s going on. The government is ‘ours’ and not ‘theirs.’”
Fleischaker explained that, in the 70s, the confluence of issues such as civil rights, Watergate and Vietnam led to an atmosphere of distrust which brought “a substantial push all across the country for more transparency, to understand what was going on in government. People had a right to know what was going on and see how the public officials were behaving and how they were voting and why.”
In 1973, the Kentucky Press Association made the decision to try to get an open meetings law passed. “It was all new in terms of having open votes and open discussions about this type of stuff,” Fleischaker noted. “It was interesting because, if you believe in democracy, if you believe people have a right to know what is going on in government, there’s really not much that’s very controversial about it. It just says things are going to be open.”
The primary focus for the first 10-15 years following the passage of the Open Meetings Act was to educate agencies of their responsibilities and the public of their legal rights. “There was a lot of push-back because public officials don’t like to be told, ‘This is not just your business; it’s our business; and you have an obligation to tell us what’s going on,’” Fleischaker recalled.
“We came up with, what was then, a pretty good version of the Open Meetings (Act), which we substantially strengthened in 1992,” Fleischaker said. “After living from ’74 to ’90, we realized there were some problems – we didn’t have a definition of public agency that was broad enough to cover some very important public issues, and it was a little weak enforcement. Our open records and open meetings laws in Kentucky are recognized now across the country as being among the best. I think it’s been extraordinarily useful in the state, and there’s so much information that we have access to now that we didn’t have access to 45 years ago.”
The term “public agency” encompasses many different governing bodies and authorities, including every state or local government board, commission and authority; every county and city governing body, council, school district board, special district board and municipal corporation; any entity when the majority of its governing body is appointed by a public agency; and any board, commission, committee, subcommittee, ad hoc committee, advisory committee, council or agency established, created and controlled by a public agency, with the exception of a hospital medical staff committee.
A “meeting” is defined as any meeting of a quorum of members of any public agency where public business is discussed or any action is taken by the agency. The law specifies 14 exceptions wherein agencies may conduct “closed session” meetings; otherwise, any meeting is a public meeting. Exceptions commonly invoked for this purpose include “deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property… but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property” and “discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency.”
“Video teleconferencing” refers to a meeting that takes place in more than one location and participants can see and hear each other with the assistance of audiovisual equipment. The visual component is extremely important.
Meetings are to be held at specified times and locations that are convenient to the public. Agencies are supposed to evaluate seating capacity, space requirements and acoustics when determining a meeting location to ensure, as much as possible, that conditions are conducive to allow public observation. Agencies must make a schedule of regularly-scheduled meetings available to the public.
Meetings called outside of the regular meetings schedule are called special meetings. Notice of these meetings must be provided to members and the public at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time and must include an agenda that outlines the items to be discussed, and those are the only items that can be discussed.
Not all meetings are open meetings; KRS 61.810 outlines 14 different topics that agencies are allowed to discuss in closed session; however, agencies may only go into closed session after giving notice in regular meeting, including a general description of the nature of the business to be discussed and the specific exception authorized under KRS 61.810. As with a special meeting, only the topics announced publicly may be discussed in closed session. No action can be taken in a closed session.
“If they make a decision,” Fleischaker advised, “it’s important for the people making the decision to stand up and say, ‘I’m for it’ or ‘I’m against it.’ That is really an important part of the statute. And it’s point blank; you cannot make a decision in a closed session.”
An agency may hold any meeting via video teleconferencing (commonly referred to as “virtual” meetings), but there are additional requirements. Agencies must provide specific information regarding how the public may access the electronic meeting (e.g., a link to a Zoom meeting). Agency members must remain visible on camera when they participate in virtual meetings.
“We’ve got a whole new technology,” Fleischaker remarked. “We’ve been fighting all these years, and now you have members of a public board sitting at a public meeting, texting each other. It’s really nothing that is different than in the old days where they would try to write a note to each other and pass it around. If they are discussing, at a public meeting, about any discussion, about a public matter, about public business at a public meeting – it doesn’t matter how it’s done or the methodology – any discussion is public. Now what you’ve got are sort of naked efforts to avoid public discussion because, for some reason, it’s uncomfortable. Well, that, in and of itself, is pretty telling. If somebody doesn’t want me to know, I want to know.”
Finally, the agency is required to keep accurate minutes of the meeting. Those must be available to the public no later than the conclusion of the next regular meeting.
Any member of the public has the right to attend an open public meeting, without condition. Additionally, they cannot require anyone to identify themselves in order to attend a meeting. Agencies cannot deny media entry to open public meetings and must allow media to record and/or broadcast meetings. Likewise, members of the public are allowed to record.
Interestingly, members of the public are only allowed to speak during a meeting if there is a public comment section identified on the agenda. Fleischaker noted, “Part of what you have open meetings for is so that the public can participate, not necessarily get up and speak, but react politically to the decisions that are being made or talked about. Do we want that property to be purchased? Do we want this kind of business in town? Those are all public issues.”
“One of the problems with a lot of this stuff, you’ve got business people, regular citizens who have been named to these boards, and they think, ‘I know how to do this, but I don’t want anybody else looking over my shoulder,’” Fleischaker said. “Well, guess what, they’re entitled to look over your shoulder because you are doing the public’s business, not just your business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.