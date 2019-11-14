MURRAY — The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees got a first look at the potential design of a proposed library expansion design during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Chris Cottongim, architect with the 5253 Design Group in Louisville, presented a first look at a design which incorporated the current facade of the building on Main Street. Cottongim made the case that such a design would be workable, but that there would be some other potential options available to the board should they choose to go with another look for the front of the building.
“In the September meeting, I made a presentation about the children’s library addition,” Cottongim said. “I think we all liked the plan, the programming in the plan and how it connected to the existing facility. But as you remember, I told you I don’t know what this thing is going to look like. I was putting all the money in the plan behind the facility.”
In the September meeting, Cottongim presented a workable plan for expansion, which would see a new extension built onto the current library structure along the north end. While the plan was workable, the issue of aesthetics came up. As the current building was built in the ‘70s, Cottongim said the architecture was a bit outdated, noting a somewhat monolithic structure with few windows.
The design Cottongim presented to the board Tuesday took design elements from the existing structure, and incorporated them into the new design. Cottongim said the design was workable, but that something the board should consider is the marketability of the structure.
“This is a good seamless addition, but I don’t know if this is the answer,” he said. “But these new additions will not be seen from Main Street. You are spending all your money on the back of the building. I think it works well, because I think the plan works well.
“Believe it or not, libraries market, they are an entity that markets, and the projection of what they look like is important. If this were my building, I would want to spend some money on the (front of the building). It could give a new look of life to the building after 40 years.”
It had been discussed by trustee Mark Kennedy in the September meeting that the expansion could be undertaken, with any changes to the facade to be made at a later date. Kennedy expressed concern during the meeting of increasing the cost of the project for the sake of aesthetics.
“What we had decided is that we were going to focus on the children’s addition first,” he said. “And then on down the road, if we wanted to do something like that, we would be able to do that as we could afford it.”
Cottongim offered to try and come up with a plan that would go ahead and tackle an update to the facade without impacting the library’s budget.
“If the budget doesn’t change, and I could get a facade out of it, is that something you would want to see?” Cottongim asked.
Other trustees seemed more interested in seeing what new aesthetics Cottongim could come up with within the library’s budget.
“My opinion is the front is kind of ugly, and what you have done here is just a continuation of ugly,” said Trustee Deborah Bell. “We want it to be pretty.”
Vonnie Hays-Adams made a motion that Cottongim return to the board in December with some alternative looks for the building, and Riley Ramsey seconded the motion. After some discussion, including concerns about the potential for work in the front to impact library operations, the board voted to have Cottongim return in December with some new aesthetic options.
“I am concerned about funding, but I don’t want to be so worried about dollars and cents that you can’t look a little beyond to do something right,” Ramsey said. “I don’t want to borrow bunches and bunches of money, but I don’t want us to be so limited, and I want a chance to grow.”
