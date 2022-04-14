MURRAY - On the eve of the sine die legislature session, Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed the potential impacts of the senate overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 167. CCPL Executive Director Mignon Reed assured the trustees that lobbyists have been contacting senators to “fill them in” on certain facts that were misrepresented by legislators arguing in favor of the bill.
“I felt like, at the hearing, they only heard about one side; and that one side was very convincing, but it wasn’t the whole story, by any means,” Trustee Debbie Bell said. “I just hate that politics has entered into it. When you get right down to it, it’s money. Somebody wanting their hands on that money – not locally, but at the other end of the state.”
In a follow-up interview, Reed clarified that it was not made explicitly clear what oversight the county judge-executive and the fiscal court already have over library boards. The procedure already in place for appointing trustees, pursuant to KRS173.490, requires the county judge-executive and the fiscal court to select trustees from the two candidates recommended for the vacant position. Additionally, libraries cannot raise taxes above the compensating rate without fiscal court approval, pursuant to KRS 65A.110.
Both Reed and Trustee Vonnie Hays-Adams expressed concerns about language in the bill which would allow libraries to “lease or build to lease appropriate buildings for use by educational institutions” with the approval of the fiscal court.
“One of the issues when they see the funds that people have for their building funds, they’re saying that is just excess,” Reed said. “So, they’re holding this for their building – saving – so they won’t have to go out and borrow more money. … Or if we wanted to build, they could say no unless we were building for (a high school or the university or a charter school).”
“We don’t have any extensions of our library, but there are a lot of libraries that do,” Hays-Adams said. “If the court saw fit, then they could give that building to a school district, a university or whoever and you would have no say in that matter, and that’s a terrible thing. We don’t have that, but we might someday. Who knows?”
In new business, Reed presented the proposed budget for the ’22-’23 fiscal year, which varied significantly from those of previous years. There were several cuts to long-standing programs that CCPL will not be able to do because of the construction project, and several lines received more funding than they have historically, such as janitorial services and utilities. Reed and CCPL Business Manager Wyneth Herrington noted erring on the side of caution when creating the proposed budget because, until construction is complete, it is difficult to forecast the utility and building maintenance costs with so many unknowns regarding the new space.
Included in the discussion about the proposed budget was CCPL’s upcoming bond payment in the amount of $335,792.86. Trustees also discussed the annual salary/wage increase for employees at length. The proposed budget was based on a 3% increase. Trustees questioned whether that was enough, given the current inflation environment. Reed and Herrington advised that they ran calculations based on a 4% increase and did not feel that would be fiscally responsible at this time. The board approved the budget as proposed, including the 3% salary/wage increase.
Anthony Parsons from 5253 Design Group provided trustees a progress update on the construction project. “The biggest problem right now is rain. If we can get through the next couple of months, weather wise, we should be okay,” he said and noted, “If we can get the insulation for the roof in – that’s the one thing the contractor is worried about just because of shipping and getting it in. Everything kind of hinges on that right now as far as being able to get the roof on and dried-in. Once that happens, it will go pretty quickly.”
Trustees approved Pay Application 8 ($225,112.33); Change Order 11 ($10,052) for driveway to Gallimore property 712 Main St. property; Change Order 12 ($485,950.26) for materials and flooring; Change Order 13 ($18,334) plus three extra days) for relocating electrical boxes in the floor and accommodating other unforeseen conditions; Change Order ($0 plus seven extra days) for two days In December, two days in January and three days in February. After adding the new days requested, the new estimated completion date is Jan. 6, 2023. In total, 36 days have been added to the contract thus far.
To ensure everyone’s safety while the steel trusses are being placed, the library will be closed to the public (and staff) from April 4 to May 2.
CCPL began hosting Remote Service Days at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse (704 Vine St.) on Tuesday. From now through April 27, library staff will be offering limited services every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Five patrons took advantage of the first Remote Service Day – two checked out books, the rest used internet services.
Late fees and fines have been suspended until further notice and due dates have been extended through June on all books and movies, although they may be returned during Remote Service Day or by using the drop box located at the University Church of Christ (801 N 12th St.).
The Friends of the Library are planning a used book sale on May 7 to coincide with the city-wide yard sale.
The next meeting of the CCPL Board of Trustees will be May 10 at 5:30 p.m.
