MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library board members had a spirited discussion about two bills currently before the state legislature that pertains to library boards - Senate Bill 167 and House Bill 480. These bills, if passed, would disband all library boards effective Jan. 1, 2023, and give county judge executives and fiscal courts the authority to appoint new board members.
Steve Parrot, district representative for the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives, was present at the meeting. He advised that the KDLA is keeping close tabs on the proposed legislation and would send out any information if there needed to be a mass call. He said KDLA is hoping the bills will die.
CCPL Director Mignon Reed advised the board that she attended the Library Legislative Day on March 2 and spoke with State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) about the bills.
Reed said Howell responded to her by saying that if the legislation passed, “it wouldn’t affect us here in western Kentucky.” Reed disagreed and said it would affect CCPL if they are going to disband all of the library boards in the state.
Reed said Imes told her she was “going to look into it.”
The Murray Ledger & Times reached out to both Howell and Imes for comment on the bills.
“I know from talking to Mignon Reed that she wants to keep it (the board) like it is now,” Imes said. “I don’t have a problem with that. I haven’t been approached by anyone else to change it. Even though (Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes) is my husband, he has not mentioned anything to me about the change. I don’t have a problem with leaving it like it is. Mignon seems to be handling it well.”
Howell did not reply prior to the deadline.
Board member Debbie Bell said she had written Howell a letter voicing her disapproval of SB 167.
“I believe there has to be a sane majority of people who would be like, ‘Wait a second. We’ve got other things that we really need to focus on,” said member Vonnie Hays-Adams. “There are so many taxing districts, why are they picking on libraries?”
5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim gave the board a progress report on the library construction project.
“Demolition of the community room and foyer spaces are complete,” he said. “Concrete testing has all been coming back good with no issues.”
Access to the former Library Annex (a/k/a Higgins House) has been a concern since James Gallimore purchased the property from the library in 2018. The only access by a vehicle is to drive through the library parking lot. Soon the construction crews will be setting the building’s trusses and the library will be closed and the parking lot will be inaccessible.
Cottongim said he asked Adams Construction to give a price to build (Gallimore) a driveway off of Main Street in lieu of coming through the middle of construction.
“The cost to the library would be $10,052 and the cost to Gallimore would be $1,543.”
He also advised the board the new estimated completion date is Dec. 27, 2022.
The board approved Pay Application 7 ($105,365.22), Change Order 8 ($90,259.66), Change Order 9 ($19,238) which was for bad soil found during excavation of the foundation, and Change Order 10 ($6,773.25) for upgrading the quality of luxury vinyl tile flooring.
Reed advised the board that the library received a $14,294 American Rescue Plan grant. “We spent $5,000 to reimburse the library for our KYBO subscription. $8,520 will be spent on hot spots/MiFis, PPE and maybe a couple of laptops.”
The library will be moving to an optional masking policy and the board voted to give Reed the authority to adjust the library’s masking policy in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 12.
