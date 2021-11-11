MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library’s expansion project has officially completed Phase 1, architect Chris Cottongim told the Board of Trustees Tuesday.
Bill Adams Construction Inc. of Murray is the general contractor on the nearly $8 million project, and Cottongim said the process has gone relatively smoothly so far despite unpredictable weather.
“Congratulations,” said Cottongim, president of 5253 Design Group, at the monthly board meeting. “You’re through Phase 1 of your five-phase plan. (That included) getting your mass grating done on your site, your drainage and utilities roped in and your parking lot kind of roped in as well. You’ve got the front door closed and the library set up to operate out of the west side.
“It’s gone very well. The only issue we had is the tree that we needed to keep and rework the design accordingly. So no big deal there; we did that and moved on. We didn’t run into anything weird when we were scraping off the earth out there, so that’s good too. Right now, we’re about two weeks behind due to rain and special inspections and things like that, so I feel pretty good about that.
Cottongim discussed conversations he recently had with project manager John Hale, vice president-partner at Bill Adams Construction, about the need to go to another vendor after the original vendor was not able to supply storm piping in time. He said the original vendor told the contractor it could not get the piping for another 6-8 weeks.
“Well, obviously, we can’t lose that kind of time, right?” Cottongim said. “John can’t lose that kind of time, so he got it from another vendor, but it cost a little more. So he asked me if I would be willing to take that to the board and ask if the board would be willing to pay that extra money to make sure they can get the product so they can try to keep on schedule.”
Cottongim said he was making no recommendation, but he asked the trustees to think about how they wanted to handle that, especially since he thought something similar would probably happen later on because of the supply chain problems that have plagued the entire country for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cottongim said that for now, the contractor is “eating” the additional cost of materials.
“You can think about it. I’m not asking for an answer today,” Cottongim said. “The way I’m handling it right now is I told John to keep a list of those types of items. … There’s a lot going on in this COVID world with supplies and things. I’m not saying that we roll over and pay every one of them, but I want to address each one of them every time it comes up. I’ve asked John to keep a list so we know what kind of money is involved because I don’t need him getting hurt and then come and say, ‘Now we’re $20,000 in the hole,’ instead of $1,500 in the hole.”
Lance Allison, who works for Bacon, Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing Inc., said he was somewhat wary of the board agreeing to pay the difference, using his past work experience as an example. He said he wanted to be especially cautious because that same issue will likely come up again.
“That’s what bothers me,” Allison said. “Do we set a precedent that this happens again and again and again? I’ve been involved in situations where, as a company, there’s been times when you’ve had to bite the bullet. So it’s tricky.”
“That’s exactly right, and that’s what I told John,” Cottongim said. “(I said) ‘Don’t think that I’m going to roll over and pay this money every time so you can … stay on the schedule’ – nor would I tell the owner to do that. I said we’re going to address each one and we’re going to do the best we can to get the vendors that we have to provide the materials they said they were going to provide.”
Trustee Levi Weatherford said the contractor should have realized situations like this would arise when the bid was submitted. Allison agreed that when the board accepted bids over the summer, the supply chain climate was not much different than it is currently.
“We bought pipe at work, and it was the highest it’s ever been whenever we were doing the bids,” Weatherford added. “So I don’t have sympathy, really, to be honest with you.”
“He’s very aware it could come back in his lap like that,” Cottongim said, adding that in the long run, it might cost the contractor more in liquidated damages if time was lost being picky about which vendors it used. Although the deadline in the contract can change due to weather, Cottongim said that is not the case for construction problems. He said the contractor’s penalty for each day past the deadline is $500 a day.
“He’s ahead of the foundation schedule, but he doesn’t have a delivery date on steel yet,” Cottongim said. “It’s fluid right now, but we’re looking at Dec. 13, 2022, at this point. We were Dec. 1 and now we’re at Dec. 13.”
The board also approved a pay application of $34,655.59, as well as a change order of $172,751.91 to pay suppliers. Cottongim said the change order was actually for a lower amount than was originally stipulated in the contract.
In her monthly report, Library Director Mignon Reed reviewed some of the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives policies under which CCPL operates. The board will elect officers next month because Board President Riley Ramsey could not attend this week’s meeting.
