MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees this week heard the latest construction update for the ongoing expansion project and discussed where they can meet for the next year as the project moves into the next phase.
In the next month, Bill Adams Construction, the general contractor on the project, plans to demolish the front part of the existing building, which includes the front entrance and the meeting room. The only entrance into the building has already been the library’s back door for several weeks.
Because the project is entering the next phase, the board will have to wait a full year before it is able to meet inside the library again. Library Director Mignon Pittman said several venues had offered to let the board use their space, so the board needed to decide where it wants the next 12 monthly meetings to be held. After some discussion, the board decided to relocate its meetings – which are the second Tuesday of each month – to Murray’s First Presbyterian Church at South 16th and Main streets, mostly because they thought the parking would be more accessible to the public than at the other proposed locations.
Chris Cottongim, president of 5253 Design Group, updated the board on the last month of construction progress.
“It’s going very well. … right now, the updated schedule – based on requests for rain days and special sections days – for substantial completion is Dec. 21 (2022),” Cottongim said. “Substantial completion is not final completion, but it’s when you all take over and can get into the building.
“Since last month, we’ve had some requests for information, RFI’s, from the contractor and have been addressing those. They’ve installed the security fence around the job site, they’ve got 184 feet of linear wall foundation and 112 feet of exterior foundation wall.
Cottongim said the contractor had supplied a brick and stone sample that were selected prior to bidding that met the criteria for 5253’s renderings. He said the bricks would match the older section of the library, but he didn’t think it would be noticeable to most people, especially since it will not be side by side.
“Obviously, (the existing library structure) is a 60-year-old building, so the brick’s never going to be a perfect match, but this brick out here is very good,” he said. “They just need to tighten up their joints a little bit and make sure they match our joints, and it will be really, really good. The stone’s got a nice, cool, gray tint to it, and it’s real cut stone. It is not ‘lick and stick’ or fake stone. It looks really nice.”
Cottongim said the contractor had also installed resistance piers, which he said are a type of seismic bracing. He said the contractor seemed to think they might be able to gain a few days on its schedule, so Cottongim has requested an updated schedule to see in the next few months.
“Some other good news is our steel supplier has all the steel that’s required for the project,” Cottongim continued. “We were worried about that because that kind of sets in motion the next phase. We didn’t want to start demolition on this (part of the building where the current meeting room is) if we didn’t know we were going to get steel (right away). We didn’t want to open (the library) up like a can and then sit here and get rain on you. That is good news, so they’re going to start preparations for building demolition, they’re going to start building temporary walls in here and dealing with asbestos issues. Then they’ll move all the foundations out there.”
The board tabled officer elections until next month because Trustee Levi Weatherford was absent. Board President Riley Ramsey said if any other trustee has interest in taking over as president, he would be happy to step aside.
The board also voted to make bills for $93,012.52 and $141,302.03 to Bill Adams Construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.