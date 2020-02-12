MURRAY — The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with the next phase of expansion and renovation of the library during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
A feasibility study was presented before the board by Chris Cottongim with the 5253 Design Group out of Louisville. This included a final site plan, renderings, budget and timetable for completion of the project, which shows a potential completion date of March 2022.
The budget included in the feasibility study came in at $6,840,216, about $400,000 higher than the budget that had been presented in the last meeting Cottongim attended two months prior. When asked by board members about that increase, Cottongim cited square footage and the addition of new columns to the exterior of the building as factors in the increase. Those items, he said, could be trimmed down to meet a $6.4 million budget if need be.
“This is about $400,000 more than we got at the last meeting,” said trustee Deborah Bell. “Is there any way to cut that back now?”
“Sure, you have to ask yourself how we want to do it,” Cottongim said. “Do we want to do it through square footage ... or do we want to take off the front addition or take off the columns on the back? I can’t make it cost less, but I can give you options on bid day.”
In addition to approving the feasibility study, the board also approved Cottonigm to begin the development of the necessary documents for the bidding and construction of the library.
Other items of note during the monthly meeting included an update from trustee Winfield Rose on his portion of the library’s strategic plan. This was to maintain, improve and expand services, programs and materials within the library.
Among the ideas Rose suggested in his report were those involving the acquisition of a new bookmobile to help better serve residents in the county. Rose also mentioned the libraries in local schools, and suggested working collaboratively with them in some capacity.
“Our goal from the beginning has been to make improving our offerings to children and young people a priority,” Rose said. “Since this will be the ultimate use of our new facility, we should begin now the process of detailed planning on how to make this a reality.”
Another item of note came during the director’s report, where Library Director Mignon Reed and trustee Vonnie Hays-Adams discussed their recent legislative visit. Reed said there were three bills in the current session that relate to libraries.
The first is Senate Bill 5, which would require libraries and other special taxing districts to go before the fiscal court to take anything above the compensating tax rate. Senate Bill 83 would allow county judges-executive to appoint members of approve vacancies of library boards when any prospective appointees are not suitable. House Bill 141 would require library boards to be elected.
“I think Senate Bill 5 they were looking at like it would probably pass,” Reed said. “But the others were still in committee, and they didn’t think they would get anywhere.”
