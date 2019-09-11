MURRAY — The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees selected two names from a list of applicants to fill the remainder of the term for the vacant seat on the board left after the departure of former board president Audrey Neal in August.
The board selected Deborah Jones Bell and Maeve L. McCarthy as their two selections from a list of 14 applicants. Those names will be sent on to the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives, before being submitted for a final selection to be made by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
This will fill the vacancy for one of two open positions on the board, with the other being the expired term of Joseph Walker, who withdrew his name for consideration as one of two nominees for the position in August. The board also amended board bylaws to allow the board to interview candidates who will be applying for that seat.
“We have 14 names here and I don’t even know who some of them are; I have never seen them,” said trustee Mark Kennedy, referencing a conversation he had previously with trustee Winfield Rose. “We want the opportunity to interview people before we send our nominees. We want to (trim) the list down, and take three to five people and interview them and make a selection.”
The amended bylaws pertained to Paragraph 3, sub-paragraph C of the CCPL bylaws, and reads as follows:
“Vacancies will be filled for both expired and unexpired terms of trustees as soon as possible and the board reserves the right to interview prospective trustees for any and all vacancies. The board will use a ballot method to determine the three to five applicants they wish to interview from the applicant pool, then interview those applicants as soon as practical. This does not preclude the use of a ballot method exclusively, but is intended to give the board the interview method.”
The amended bylaws will be effective as of the Oct. 8 meeting date of the board. The board also moved to look into publishing an updated advertisement with local media to better describe the position of trustee, as well as ensure the advertisements for the position meet Equal Employment Opportunity Act requirements.
