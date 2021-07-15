MURRAY —The expansion project of the Calloway County Public Library continues to cause headaches.
Tuesday, the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees tried to come to terms with bids that were submitted for the project, one that has been the bane of the community it seems for the past several years, were much higher than the $6.1 million target amount. In fact, the lowest bid was almost $8 million, some 20% higher than budgeted, while the highest bids were in the $8.3 million range.
However, through the dark clouds was shed some much-needed light as a financial advisor for the board talked about how low interest rates could be very beneficial during this time, should the board decide to give the go-ahead with a higher bid. That is why, when all was said and done, the board opted, first, to table any action on the bids until its next regular meeting in August, while setting aside July 26 for a special-called meeting to discuss the financial aspects, more than likely in an executive session.
“We’ve got a responsibility here. We’re not a private company. We’re beholden to taxpayer dollars and, coming in 20% over budget? We can’t do that,” said Trustee Lance Allison, who eventually made the motion to table the matter. “I’m for this project, but I’m for this project at the price we had. It’s not like I don’t want us to have the best version we can have.
“I understand that we need to look 50 years down the road and not pinch pennies in certain areas, but I can’t get past 20% and I’m not going to value-engineer this thing down.”
Chris Cottongim, president of the Louisville-based 5253 Design Group and someone who has ridden with the board on this project almost from the beginning of this quest, told trustees Tuesday that the figures submitted to them are not unusual these days.
“I talked to another architect (Tuesday) and he’s saying that everything that he’s bidding right now is coming in 20% high,” Cottongim said. “And people aren’t back to working yet (since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world), they’re not manufacturing products yet, they’re not manufacturing new products yet and people still aren’t actually in the construction trade yet.
“But I think you did the right thing in getting to this point, and we can make changes. If we need to make changes, no big deal.”
Cottongim outlined a list of six options the board has in the wake of the bids being received.
“The first thing you can do is accept the low bid and move forward with the construction. Now, you’ll just need to decide if you want to approve the alternates or not,” he said, specifying that the alternate bids include construction of a new parking lot, as well as a dumpster enclosure for solid waste. “You can approve both alternates, the first alternate, the second alternate, whatever you want to do.
“Option 2 is to reject all bids and cancel the project.”
Treasurer Vonnie Hays-Adams gave a short answer to Option 2.
“That’s not an option … no way,” she said.
The third through fifth options all involved rejecting all bids and re-bidding at a later date, ranging from six to nine months later to as soon as possible. The sixth option is stipulated by Kentucky Revised Statutes 45A that says libraries can negotiate with the three lowest bidders and make value-engineering changes and re-bid the project as soon as possible.”
“I know it’s not pleasant,” Cottongim told the trustees.
“It’s important to understand that this is not a $7.8 million project, it’s a $9 million project now,” Allison said, adding in design fees and other costs.
That is when Mark Rawlings, director of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Baird financial advisory group, stepped into the spotlight to deliver what he called “good news.”
“I laid several different scenarios on a spreadsheet and where I wanted to start was looking back to five years ago to see where we started from,” Rawlings said, producing a suddenly-familiar number. “Back then, looking at the total scope of the project, it was about $7.8 million and that includes everything.”
However, Rawlings also said that the board’s payments with that scenario were going to be attached to interest rates of between 3.6% and 3.9%. He looked at plans of 20, 25 and 30 years and said the annual payments would range from $350,000 to $288,000.
Now, he said, even with the project now costing $9 million, the situation is not all lost.
“That was five years ago and interest rates were substantially higher than they are right now. So, on the flip side of the cost of construction increasing, is the fact that interest rates have gone very low, so that mitigates a whole lot of those additional construction costs,” Rawlings said, then producing numbers that account for a $9 million price tag.
“You can see that your average annual payments aren’t that far off from where we started and that’s because your average interest rates have gone from over 3% to slightly less than 2% or slightly more than 2% and that offsets a whole lot of that cost.”
Rawlings then presented a plan where board would supply $3 million in cash going directly into the project, not borrowed, with bonds of 20,25 and 30 years. Payments for 20 years would be $390,000 annually, followed by $330,000 for 25 years and less than $300,000 for 30 years. And those would drop to lower levels with another $700,000 cash going to the project.
“I’m hoping this gives you a little bit of comfort compared to where we were when we started this conversation five years ago. You’re really not that far off, despite the construction numbers coming in quite a bit higher, and that’s simply because the interest rates have come down so much,” Rawlings said.
Once those numbers were presented, momentum for a special-called meeting began to grow. Also to be discussed, it appears, would be new fiscal year 2021 tax numbers for the library that CCPL Executive Director Mignon Reed said could be available by the time the special-called meeting arrives, but almost certainly will be available for the August meeting.
“I don’t like the 30-year plan. I don’t want to leave my grandkids with debt,” said Secretary Debbie Bell. “Thirty years is just terrible, but if we went with 20 and pay $3.7 million instead of $3 million, that might give us a good number.”
Cottongim also said that the board has 60 days to act on the current bids.
