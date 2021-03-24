MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library says it has had success with a program that encourages families to read 1,000 books before kindergarten, setting young children on the early path to literacy.
A CCPL news release said the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to read aloud to their children regularly.
“By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills,” CCPL said. “Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children between birth and five years.
One of the participating families is the Purdy family, which met the goal with their daughter Meghan, the youngest of three children, well ahead of schedule. Her parents, Matt and Melissa, said she just turned 2 on March 1, so they met the goal while she was still technically a year old. Melissa said they started the program when Meghan was an infant.
“I don’t remember exactly what month it was, but I feel like she was one or two months old when we first started with the 1,000 Books program,” Melissa said. “The first I heard of the program was when we moved here four years ago, and at that time, Meghan wasn’t here yet and our oldest, Madison (now 8 years old), was almost in kindergarten, so we didn’t think there was even a chance of her getting in 1,000 books at that point in time. We didn’t start our middle (child), Mason, right then … but he and Meghan both started their 1,000 books at the same time and he finished his a couple months before she finished hers. But he is, of course, older – he’s 4 now, so he’s got a bit of a different attention span than she does.”
Melissa said that with each 100 books that were completed and logged on a sheet of paper, the library would give the kids fun prizes. Meghan’s final prize was an “Owl Babies” book and toy gift set, which included a plush owl.
“Usually, the prizes were reading-related, like blocks with letters on them or little puzzles with the letter on one side and a word that starts with the letter on the other side,” Melissa said. “Honestly, we were blown away by the nature of the prizes. With Meghan being so small, she plays with the blocks, but a couple of the other prizes we put away for when she’s a little bit older because she doesn’t know letters and sounds yet. But with our older son, they have been really great practice for him to be prepared for kindergarten next year. So they’ve gotten a lot of nice things along the way, as well as the prize at the end.”
Keeping track of 1,000 books might seem daunting to some, but Matt said it wasn’t too difficult.
“We would stack them up as we would read them, and then Melissa would typically go through and catalogue them after the kids went to bed,” Matt said.
Melissa said Meghan loves any touch-and-feel book, especially the “Never Touch A …” series by Rosie Greening, which includes titles like “Never Touch A Polar Bear,” Never Touch A Monster” and “Never Touch A Dinosaur.” Lately, she has been really into Sandra Boynton, author of beloved children’s staples like “Moo, Baa, La La La” and “Barnyard Dance!”
“CCPL began offering a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program locally in 2016,” said Sandy Linn, CCPL’s community relations coordinator. “Our program is sponsored in part by donations from community members and organizations such as the Calloway County Early Childhood Council, a Purchase Area Early Childhood Council subcommittee. Since CCPL began the program in 2016, we have registered over 300 children in our program. The age of program participants ranges from birth to age 5.
“Of course, as a librarian, it is tremendously rewarding when children fall in love with books and reading! And when a child is as young as Meghan, it is really just awe-inspiring!”
For program information and registration, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary. The program is free of charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.