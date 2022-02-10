MURRAY – Six months into the Calloway County Public Library’s renovation project, crews have completed demolition and plan to begin steel erection in the coming weeks.
The CCPL Board of Trustees got an update from 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim at Tuesday’s board meeting. He praised Adams Construction Owner/Vice President/Project Manager John Hale and his crew.
“They’ve gotten a lot of work done in the last month. The main walls around the outside are very close to being complete. Actually, the only thing that’s left is where they were driving in to put the fill in,” Cottongim reported. “Demo’s been done. They’ve got all of their temporary partitions in place, so the library is nice and sealed up during this process. They did some other temporary hand rails and things.”
Board Chair Riley Ramsey said, “From my outlook, I think things are going well, and I’ve had a lot of positive comments from the community.”
Cottongim told the board he had visited the site earlier in the day and remarked about the quality of the “river gravel” used for the sub-base.
“It’s not like anything I’ve ever seen. It was walking like concrete,” he explained. “Down here in this area of Kentucky, you have this sandy, rocky clay mixture that is an absolute excellent sub-base. The best sub-base I’ve ever seen. Why do you all care? Well, your floor is only as good as the floor it’s being built on. (I’m) extremely pleased with what I saw there today.”
Cottongim said that he gave CCPL Director Mignon Reed the color board and noted, “It’s kind of a starting point. What we’ve done is fairly monochromatic, should be timeless for at least 10-15 years – there’s no harvest gold, no avocado green.”
Cottongim advised that the steel order appears to still be on-schedule and crews will be ready to start erecting the steel piers and columns before the end of next month.
Reed clarified for the board, “When they do that, we’re not going to be able to be open for about four weeks, so that we can be safe.”
In a follow-up interview Wednesday, Reed said that she anticipates the library closure will take place in April.
Ramsey inquired about the library’s employees and whether they would still be able to work while the library closed. He expressed particular concern about employees being “hurt financially” as a result of the closure. Reed advised that she believes there is enough work to be done off-site that employees will not be financially impacted.
“We’ll have some outreach, and we’ve got a huge storage (unit) that needs to be cleaned out and gone through, and books that need to be boxed and shipped,” she said.
Cottongim noted that the project is about one month behind schedule, but he believes the project will be completed by the end of the year. The new anticipated completion date is Dec. 23.
“The good news,” Cottongim added, “Since we’ve got a really good sub-base, (Hale) thinks they can work off that sub-base and not pour the slab right now. So, he thinks he can gain a little time back there.”
The board also voted and approved Pay Application 6 ($78,004.35) and Change Order 7 ($99,635.44).
