Library painting

Harley Deines, left, and Jose Felix with Lake Land Painting Specialists use extension poles to paint walls near the north entrance to the new Calloway County Public Library addition. 

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / For the Ledger

MURRAY – At the first Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting presided over by newly-elected President Lance Allison, most of the conversation centered around construction of the library’s new addition.

 “We’re losing days only because of one specific contractor; that’s our glazing contractor,” President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim said. “We were supposed to move into the addition in the middle of December. With the glazing situation, that’s not going to work because we’re not officially dried-in. We’ve got really good plastic over the windows, but not dried-in.”