MURRAY – At the first Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting presided over by newly-elected President Lance Allison, most of the conversation centered around construction of the library’s new addition.
“We’re losing days only because of one specific contractor; that’s our glazing contractor,” President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim said. “We were supposed to move into the addition in the middle of December. With the glazing situation, that’s not going to work because we’re not officially dried-in. We’ve got really good plastic over the windows, but not dried-in.”
At the last board meeting held Nov. 8, Cottongim advised that glazing contractor Sullivan Glass was 45 days late on delivering the addition’s windows and doors, noting all other contractors had worked hard to keep the project on track. At that time, Sullivan Glass expected materials to arrive Nov. 28. That did not happen, and Sullivan Glass was removed from the project.
“I’m glad we’ve cut our ties,” Cottongim said. “I’m sorry it’s put us behind more, but I learned on my last two library renovation/additions – don’t let them drag you through the mud. Let’s get on with it; cut that chain and get out. So, that’s what we’ve done. … It may cost us time, but I think we’ll be better off.”
A new glazing contractor, Midstates Glass Co in Mayfield, has been hired. Cottongim anticipates Bill Adams Construction will present a new schedule next week.
Trustee Levi Weatherford commented that the library project is not the only project in town that has been delayed by Sullivan Glass. Perhaps not coincidentally, Superintendent Tres Settle said at the Calloway County Board of Education meeting last week that the district’s auxiliary gym project is being delayed by the “same contractor they’re using for the library.”
Otherwise, required materials are on-site and Cottongim does not anticipate delays. He advised the tile work is complete, bathroom stalls have been installed. The HVAC system is running. Ceiling tiles have been installed and 90% of the electrical work is complete. Flooring is scheduled to go down next week.
The board approved Pay Application #16 to Bill Adams Construction for $164,483.72 and Change Order #27 for direct purchase orders, deducting $51,1155.69 from the contract. Also approved was Change Order #28, adding $46,261 to the contract to cover costs associated with installing the fire pump, which has been discussed in previous meetings.
Trustee and Furniture and Fixtures Committee Co-Chair Vonnie Adams announced the new children’s area will be named in honor of long-time CCPL librarian Margaret Trevathan.
“One of the things the committee is most excited about is the opportunity for naming various parts of the new library,” Adams said in an interview. “So many who are now grown-ups, then children in the early 70s and on into the early 80s, remember her (Trevathan) fondly. It’s just exciting that we’ve got this opportunity; these types of things don’t come along often when people are still living so that you can honor and let them know that something has been done in their honor. So, we’re very excited that is going to be possible with this particular part of the library.”
Beyond the Bricks was chosen as the name for the fundraising campaign to upgrade the standard fixtures and furnishings provided for in the project budget. Trustee and Committee Co-Chair Vonnie Adams advised the committee decided to delay the formal launch of the campaign until the new year.
“Because we are pushing our completion date further and further out, it’s hard to ask people to envision our vision at this point without them having something to actually look at,” Adams said.
Friends of the Library’s new President Audrey Neal attended the meeting. Neal previously sat on the board and said she is thrilled to be back working with the library. She advised the group is planning a membership drive in January and noted several open committee positions.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church.
