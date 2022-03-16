MURRAY - Beginning Monday, March 28, the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk in Calloway County will no longer serve as the application site to request operator licenses, learner permits or state identification cards. The new regional model is to be phased statewide by June 30.
Driver licensing services offered by the circuit court clerk will gradually transfer to KYTC’s new network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Instead of visiting the Office of Circuit Court Clerk, resident can visit any Driver Licensing Regional Office to apply for or renew driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL) and ID cards. Regional offices offer all credentials in either a standard or REAL ID card version. REAL ID versions meet federal requirements for boarding U.S. commercial flights, entering military bases or entering federal buildings with enforcement starting May 3, 2023.
Driver Licensing Regional Offices are located in Paducah, Bowling Green, Hopkinsville and other locations throughout the state. Visit drive.ky.gov for more information.
Kentuckians who require driver testing (primarily first-time cardholders) must successfully do so with the Kentucky State Police before applying at a licensing office.
A Kentucky driver’s license, motorcycle license or combination driver/motorcycle license can be renewed online up to six months before it expires. To learn more, visit DLrenewal.ky.gov.
For driver testing, Kentucky State Police administers all permit, driver and commercial driver license testing for the commonwealth. Testing services are offered Monday through Friday by appointment only. Applicants who require testing by KSP for a permit, driver license or commercial driver license may make an appointment with KSP online by visiting their website, selecting written or road testing and then locating the schedule associated with their county of residence. No additional appointment at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office is necessary.
Book an appointment online to better plan your day.
- Introducing three ways to renew your driver’s license: online, by mail, or in-person! Learn whether you can skip a trip to an office based on the services you need by visiting drive.ky.gov.
- All Driver Licensing Regional Offices will offer applicants a choice between a REAL ID or a new standard card version.
- You can visit any regional office, regardless of where you live in Kentucky.
- No more waiting for your card to be printed after taking your photo. You’ll get a temporary document at the end of your transaction and the permanent card will be sent to you in the mail. This change improves security in the card issuance process.
REAL ID:
Applicants requesting a REAL ID must present documentation that meets specific guidelines. If your names on the proof documents do not match, additional documentation may be required to link name change. Visit content.govdelivery.com for information on documents required.
Pricing information may be found at drive.ky.gov.
