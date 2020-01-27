MURRAY — It has been a mild winter so far in Calloway County, with snowfall totals falling well below norms typically experienced during the season.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office, said the county experienced a cloudy weekend, with light rain totals on Friday. Holland said the county had about .3 inches of rain on Friday, and said that the county is above normal for rainfall in the month of January.
“We are above normal for the precipitation for the month of January in the rainfall department,” Holland said. “The temperatures have been near normal, and we had that little rain on Friday. And the week ahead is going to feature more of the same as far as the temperatures go.”
Holland said daytime temperatures should be normal this week, with highs in the 40s and lows around 30-35 degrees. Night lows would be higher than usual, he said, with normal lows in the 20s.
“Night and morning lows will be slightly warmer than usual, but the daytime highs will be near-normal for most of this week,” Holland said. “There will be a couple of small systems to deal with, but nothing major.”
He said the first of those will arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, with a couple of light showers and potential flakes of snow. Another small system will potentially pass through Thursday night or Friday.
“The rainfall totals for both systems will be very, very light, probably under a quarter-inch with both systems,” Holland said. “Looking beyond this week, there are no signs of big systems or big cold spells or snow.”
Holland said that was funny considering that Sunday was the 11-year anniversary of the beginning of the 2009 ice storm that left much of the region without power for several days. Such a system is not in the forecast anytime soon, he said, and he mentioned that snowfall totals for this time of year were well below normal.
“We are very below normal in the snowfall department,” he said. “We did have a small snowfall in the month of November, which was about 1.5 inches. Technically, that is not considered in the winter snowfall total because the winter snowfall season runs from Dec. 1 through the end of February. For the winter season, we are still under a half-inch.”
Holland said the county experienced one small snowfall one day in December that amounted to about a tenth of an inch of snow.
“It was a small dusting,” he said. “The normal snowfall up until this point for this time of the year is about 5 inches. So we are 5 inches below normal. Typically for any given winter, we get about 9 inches of snow. So that just goes to show how mild and snowless of a winter we have had.”
Holland said that while the weather can change quickly in Kentucky, there was nothing that looks promising for snowfall totals in the coming weeks.
“One of the reasons we have not had any snow is because the storm track has been just to the north of us,” Holland said. “Places up in northern Missouri and Illinois have had quite a bit of snow because they have been on the north side of the storm track. For us to get a big snow here, the low pressure system needs to go just south of us.”
Holland said the track so far this winter has been either right on top of the county, or just northwest of the county. But he said there are signs that the track might shift south in February.
“There are signs that in mid-to-late February that the track will shift farther to the south,” he said. “That would mean more in the way of colder air. But at the beginning of the month, it is going to be the same old story with the storm track to the north and us staying near normal to above normal for the temperatures.”
