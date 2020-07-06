MURRAY – During a global pandemic, and on the day a town has experienced its highest number of cases of related illness, no one activity is going to take away the fear, uncertainty or frustration.
However, a few precious minutes to enjoy something magical and bright, even a little noisy, can prove quite enjoyable, if not therapeutic. That is what the High Tech Special Effects from Memphis, Tennessee was able to bring to Murray Saturday, the day Calloway County had six new cases of COVID-19 reported.
For between 15 and 18 minutes Saturday night, their experience and expertise with pyrotechnics produced a fireworks show that was visible throughout many parts of the county.
“I think it’s really special,” said Nick Cheney, who has been part of High Tech’s setup team the past three years.
“I mean, there are a lot of shows canceling this year, there’s not a lot of shows going on. So any time we can provide that, and give that to some people, it feels great. I mean, to give back to those people, that helps their morale, kind of helps everybody out and takes their mind off everything.
“What does that do for me? It makes me feel great. It makes me enjoy it a lot more and it makes me know that the work I’m putting in right here is worth it. It makes it even more worth it now, especially with not a lot going on.”
Saturday night’s show is the traditional finale of Murray’s annual Freedom Fest Celebration that coincides with the Independence Day holiday. This year, though, The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza was not just the finale – it was the entire festival. Due to COVID-19, organizers of Freedom Fest came to the conclusion that many of the activities that are typically part of this event, such as a parade and a large community gathering in a park, could not be offered under safe circumstances.
That meant – for Cheney, fellow technicians Caelan Mullins and Tristan Hube, as well as the team’s chief technician, fireworks veteran Bill Nichols – a lot was riding on this show. And with this being an activity where no practice launches are the norm, it meant that from the time they arrived at the Bee Creek soccer complex late Saturday morning, they had to have everything as close to perfect as possible.
“Exactly. We just have to make absolutely sure we have everything ready. You know it’s going to go off, but until it happens, there are a couple of seconds of butterflies for you,” Cheney said, noting that it helps being part of an outfit that is not only well-known throughout the South, but has performed in high-pressure venues in the past.
“We actually just had a show at Lowe’s Motor Speedway (in Concord, North Carolina),” he said. “Now, I was not there this year, but I was there last year. It’s great. They didn’t have crowds this year (because of COVID-19) and I know that stunk. But when you have the crowds and everything with something like that? Oh yeah, there’s some pressure (producing a show for an estimated 100,000-plus people), but once you’re in that groove, you’re in that moment, get that rush, you know? It’s worth it, absolutely a great time.”
One person thrilled to see High Tech’s truck arrive at the soccer complex Saturday was Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico, who is also one of the main organizers for Freedom Fest. She is very familiar with High Tech and its capabilities because it is the group that has supplied the fireworks for the festival the past several years.
She said, this year, it meant even more.
“The way things are going, I feel like it is our bright spot,” Carrico said, not only referring to COVID-19 casting a cloud over the community, but alluding to the fact that this was the first year the fireworks were not sponsored by Briggs & Stratton, whose Murray plant is in the process of shutting its doors. “People need something hopeful and the tradition and comfort that comes with this is an important part of Murray and I think The Murray Bank knew that, our office knew that too. It gives me chills talking about it. It’s just important for us to be able to make this happen for our community.
“I’m super glad to see these guys because I didn’t know back in March if it actually would be a reality (due to COVID-19).”
The High Tech group that came to Murray was only one from the Memphis establishment that was on duty Saturday. While numerous shows in the nation were canceled because of the pandemic, others were not and High Tech was helping bring the rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air to those locales.
That included Lakeland, Tennessee, the Memphis suburb where High Tech is based. There, High Tech veteran Geoff Dixon was not only celebrating July 4 in his hometown, but he was celebrating his birthday the best way he knows – operating the controls of a big fireworks show.
“I miss Geoff and I didn’t get to celebrate his birthday this year,” Carrico said, adding that, knowing July 4 is Bast’s birthday, she and her fellow organizers always try to make him feel welcome. Most years include the delivery of a cake as Geoff would prepare the evening’s show with the members of his team, daughter Ryann and sons Court and Grayson.
“I tell you, these guys are really cool, though,” Carrico said. “I have enjoyed talking to them today. These guys have really different stories of different fireworks they do. These guys have been telling us stories of where they’ve been, and it’s really interesting (those places include concerts of some of entertainment’s biggest names, as well as sporting events of professional and major college teams).”
“I love him to death. It’s just too fitting (for Geoff’s birthday) to be on July 4, you know?” Cheney said of Geoff. It was through his friendship with Christian Bast, son of High Tech President and Owner Randy Bast, that Cheney, who is still 21, joined the High Tech team five or six years ago, he said.
“Well, I was really good friends with Christian and, yeah, they needed some help in the warehouse one summer and I’ve pretty much been there every summer ever since. How long have I been into fireworks? I’d say my whole life. I’ve been blowing stuff up since I was 5, you know? You’ve got to love it. Now, I get paid for it.”
