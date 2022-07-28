MURRAY – As of Monday, West Kentucky Allied Services, Inc. (WKY Allied) is disbursing funds through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program started. Those who meet income guidelines can receive assistance paying electric bills from now until the program ends on Sept. 30.

“We’ve been going nonstop since (Monday) when the program started,” Jenny Rushing, CSBG and Home Care director for WKY Allied said. “Of course, with everything going up, we’ve had a lot of people needing help on their electric bills right now because they are really high.”