MURRAY – As of Monday, West Kentucky Allied Services, Inc. (WKY Allied) is disbursing funds through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program started. Those who meet income guidelines can receive assistance paying electric bills from now until the program ends on Sept. 30.
“We’ve been going nonstop since (Monday) when the program started,” Jenny Rushing, CSBG and Home Care director for WKY Allied said. “Of course, with everything going up, we’ve had a lot of people needing help on their electric bills right now because they are really high.”
Summer Cooling is actually broken down into two programs – LIHEAP Summer Cooling Crisis and LIHEAP Summer Cooling Subsidy. “Crisis” funds apply the day an individual comes in to receive assistance. Some electric companies allow customers to prepay for services, and the guidelines for the crisis program are based on whether the household receives monthly bills or is on a prepay plan.
Those who receive monthly bills must have either received a second notice or disconnect notice if the utility company sends that out; otherwise, the household must be within four days of being disconnected to receive crisis funds. For those on a prepay plan, the balance in the account must be at or below $25.
“They have to meet the income requirements,” Rushing said. “Right now, our LIHEAP program is at 150% of the federal poverty level. Pretty much as long as they have all their information and are income-qualified, we don’t turn anyone away. The ones who are in the housing authority and their rent and utilities are all together, they can come in and apply for it, but they have to have an itemized statement and we can only pay, with the crisis, the excess electricity. With the cooling program, it is strictly electricity.”
“With crisis, you can get help up to four times; if you have a prepaid bill and you go under $25, you can come back up to four times,” Elizabeth Hassa, WKY Allied’s Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Outreach social worker for Calloway County, said. “If you have monthly bills, you can come four days before the disconnect date; so that’s only two times because the program ends in September. They can come back in November for the subsidy, the one-time-only gas, electric, propane.”
Households do not have to be past due to qualify for the “subsidy” program. Those funds provide a credit on future bills and are available within 45-60 days.
“For subsidy, you don’t have to be in danger of getting disconnected or anything like that; you can just come in, give me your bill, and then we’ll see what we can do for you,” Hassa said. “We also have City of Murray funds, so if you have Murray Municipal (Utilities), we can help on your water. It has to be late, and it has to pertain to the pandemic – if you lost your job or lost hours, we can help you with that.”
To apply for the Summer Cooling Program, the following documentation is required: social security cards for all household members, valid ID of the person applying, income verification (such as pay stubs) for the previous month and the electric bill.
WKY Allied can also help with weatherization. “When you bring in your information, we fill out the application and see if you’re eligible,” Hassa explained. “You get on a list – you have to wait a little bit – but they come out and see what you need like insulation in your walls or new windows. I’ve seen people get new water heaters.”
“We refer people out all the time,” Rushing advised. “If we can’t help them, we work with all of our community partners where they can always contact us and if we can’t help them, we are going to find someone who can help them.”
LIHEAP’s fall subsidy program is designed to assist with heating costs. It provides one-time assistance to pay propane, gas, kerosene or electric bills. The program starts in November, but senior citizens can apply early starting in October.
Community members can help WKY Allied better address the needs of those living in the organization’s eight-county services area by filling out the community needs assessment. The 2022-2023 Community Needs Assessment can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/7ZKH2Y8-2022-2023CNA.
