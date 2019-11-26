MURRAY — A standoff that started Sunday evening when police officers attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect ended just before the sun rose Monday.
City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said the situation came to an end at about 6 Monday morning at a house along College Farm Road in Murray. This was about 11 hours after the suspect barricaded himself inside the house after Murray Police Department officers had arrived.
“It resolved itself,” Liles said later on Monday, refusing to give the condition of the suspect. He also did not name the suspect.
“All we wanted to do is make sure everybody was safe. Well, the houses on both sides (of the house in which the suspect stayed for the duration of the standoff) were empty and no other people were inside when he was there. There was no hostage situation at any time.”
Liles said MPD received assistance from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, as far as local agencies went. Outside help was obtained from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, which provided its Special Response Team, as well as the Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad.
