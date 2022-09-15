MURRAY – The journey from civilian to police officer, at least in the state of Kentucky, is an arduous endeavor, one that does not occur overnight. Applicants must prove they have the strength and stamina to meet the physical demands of the job and go through extensive background checks, among other things, before they can begin basic training through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice (DOCJ).
“There are a lot of steps before you can be able to send someone to the Department of Criminal Justice training,” Murray Police Chief Jeff explained. “The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council gets everything ready to make sure all of the training (is done) and that everything is in order for an agency to be able to send someone to the (DCOJ) training for 20 weeks. All the paperwork has to be in line before they go there.”
The process begins with KLEC’s two-phase training program. In Phase I, an applicant’s physical agility and suitability are assessed. The suitability screening assesses whether an applicant is “suited” for a career in law enforcement from a psychological standpoint through evaluating their cognitive ability, personality and interactive characteristics.
For Phase II, a criminal background check is conducted, and applicants submit to a polygraph test, drug screen and a medical examination. A person who enters the first phases of training has applied to join a police department; however, there is no guarantee the individual will be hired.
“Those who have applied and are going through Phase I, they’re not officially hired by the Murray Police Department (MPD); they are going through the hiring process,” Liles clarified. “… They are not employees of (MPD). They’re just going through (KLEC training) through our agency because that’s the agency they applied with, (but) it isn’t like a person is in training with (MPD). When I offer someone a conditional job offer or hire someone, that is when they’ll be a part of (MPD).”
Upon completion of Phase II, applicants who receive a conditional job offer from an agency may begin basic training, which is by DOCJ in Richmond. MPD requires an additional nine weeks of on-the-job training until a recruit can become an MPD officer.
“Before we put them on the street, we’ve got to make sure they are ready to go on the street by themselves,” Liles advised. “We have an FTO (Field Training Officer), and they submit weekly reports that the individual is ready to go out on his own or not; if not, we might prolong his field training to see if this individual is doing the things they need to do to be ready to get out in the street.”
For Liles, an applicant’s character is of utmost importance as MPD abides by the community policing model, which focuses on developing and fostering strong relationships with community members and stakeholders.
“We look closely in our hiring process, the interview process with me and my command staff,” Liles said. “… That’s what makes our police department the best police department across the state – because we take our time; we don’t settle. I tell everybody, ‘Don’t settle.’ We care so much about our community, and we’re going to continue to do that as long as I’m the police chief.
“We want the best men and women that fit our mission and what we do for our community. That’s what we are looking for in the (MPD), and that’s what we’ve done. … The officers that I have on this force right now at (MPD) are great, outstanding young men and women. They’ve been trained well. They bought into the mission to carry on community policing, and that’s what they’re doing. To be part of this family, that is what you have to do.”
Liles said that anyone and everyone who meets the qualifications is welcome to apply. For more information, contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
