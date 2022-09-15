MURRAY – The journey from civilian to police officer, at least in the state of Kentucky, is an arduous endeavor, one that does not occur overnight. Applicants must prove they have the strength and stamina to meet the physical demands of the job and go through extensive background checks, among other things, before they can begin basic training through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice (DOCJ).

“There are a lot of steps before you can be able to send someone to the Department of Criminal Justice training,” Murray Police Chief Jeff explained. “The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council gets everything ready to make sure all of the training (is done) and that everything is in order for an agency to be able to send someone to the (DCOJ) training for 20 weeks. All the paperwork has to be in line before they go there.”