MURRAY — A Murray man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after allegedly bringing a gun into a local bank.
City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said the incident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after the Murray Police Department had received several calls about a subject walking along North 12th Street and carrying what was reported to be a rifle of some type. Liles said, upon receiving the report, MPD Dispatch immediately relayed the information to patrolling officers.
A few minutes later, he said an officer who was in the area spotted the subject in question near a bank on North 12th. He said the officer pulled his patrol unit into the bank’s parking lot and began approaching the subject.
Liles said the subject was able to make his way through the front entrance of the bank, but the officer was able to make contact with him at almost the same time. The chief said that, within seconds, the officer had detained the subject and was leading him outside of the bank as other MPD units were arriving.
He said the subject reportedly did not make any threats while inside the bank. He said it is not known why the subject was carrying the weapon, or chose to enter the bank.
Liles said he is not certain why, but the subject was then taken from the scene in a Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service unit to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and he was being treated at last report.
Liles identified the subject as Willa Letedea, 40, who is originally from Smithland, but now resides in Murray. He was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. n
