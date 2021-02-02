MURRAY — By now, word has swept through Murray and Calloway County about last week’s false reports of emergency incidents happening at Murray High School.
There was no active shooter with an AR-15 last Monday. There were no bombs planted last Tuesday. Yet, at the time, responding emergency personnel could not have known this, and, from court records related to the case, it appears these incidents may have involved an activity that has gained more and more attention in the past decade.
It is called “swatting,” where a call is made that tells of an impending emergency so urgent that it requires law enforcement to respond with its tactical team, known in many places as “SWAT.” However, it is all false, usually having been reported to harass a home or business and its occupants for nothing more than the joy of the caller.
City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said Monday that he would be fine with having to never again deal with another such call.
“People need to understand that it’s very dangerous not only to our community but to our first responders. It puts everybody in harm’s way,” said Liles, who, like any law enforcement officer, despises false alarm calls. This is different, though.
“On a scale of 1 to 10? This is a 10 1/2,” he said in assessing the danger of a swatting call. “When you play a prank on someone’s home or business like that, something bad can happen. This is a very serious situation and we want to find a way stop this from happening.”
Last week’s activity appears to have not originated in Murray. The suspect in the case — Kya Christian Nelson, 19 — lives in Racine, Wisconsin. However, Liles is using this case as an education tool to residents.
“We want to make sure to tell you that if you’re even thinking about doing this, please don’t,” he said. “This is not the way to do things. You will pay for it and you will be prosecuted.
“The homeowners or businesses where we’re responding, they’re totally unaware of what’s happening to them. It sounds like this is something where people do this to someone just because they dislike them or they think it’s a game, or they’ve gotten someone’s personal information. Just how some people would want to do this to someone, I don’t get it. It’s not the correct way to treat someone.”
Other news outlets have had stories over the years that show that swatting is an activity most associated with the video gaming community, often becoming the response of choice after disputes have arisen. There have also been instances where people have died after law enforcement arrived at an address where there was supposed to be a violent crime occurring.
One high-profile case in Wichita, Kansas resulted in three people identified as gamers, all of whom were from out of state, going to prison for their part in a gaming dispute that led to a swatting call that resulted in man being fatally shot by police. The person who made the actual call received a 20-year sentence; the call reported that a man at the address in question had shot his father and was holding the rest of the family at gunpoint.
Upon being told to put up his hands, the resident unexpectedly dropped his hands, an act met by a shot from an officer’s service weapon.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight was one of the officers that entered the Murray High campus last Monday when two phone calls, allegedly made by Nelson, reported that someone was armed with an AR-15 rifle and that shots had been fired. He was a member of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (that agency’s version of SWAT) during his time with the Benton Police Department and he said there is only one way responding officers handle this kind of call.
“We don’t leave our weapons in the car,” Knight said of how officers went into Murray High with their weapons drawn, expecting to confront someone with a gun. “We have to take every call that we get just like it is the real thing, because, to us, it is the real thing. We don’t know that a call is not real until we actually get there and find out that it is not real.”
That was confirmed at 10:57 a.m. last Monday, when a third to Murray Police Department Dispatch was received and the caller “thanked dispatch for letting him swat Murray High School.” That was two hours after the first calls were allegedly made.
“It would be nice (if there was a way to know a call was false),” said Knight, who sees the Murray High situation and other such incidents that have occurred throughout the nation (Nelson is accused of causing similar activity in Los Angeles) as a product of a changing time. “What’s sad is you look at comments on something like Facebook that grown people make about stuff. No wonder our kids are growing up that way too.
“It is real easy to type something on a keyboard that you probably wouldn’t say to someone if you were looking them in the eye, and that’s kind of where our society has gone. What was it, 10 or 15 years ago? We didn’t have all of this social media where you could hide behind your keyboard. No. You had to look somebody in the eye to deal with them.”
One thing seems obvious from the Murray High case and that is such calls will be tracked. MPD was joined by the FBI, Kentucky State Police and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in pursuing the calls’ source. However, Liles said the efforts of MPD dispatchers must not be overlooked.
“That’s where it all started. That’s where the calls came in and they received them and made sure they were well documented. They are so valuable to our team and we really appreciate them,” he said. “Everyone worked around the clock on this and I can’t say enough about the efforts of our people, as well as the other agencies that were helping us on this too.”
