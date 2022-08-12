MURRAY – Exactly 12 years ago today, Jeff Liles was sworn in as the Chief of the Murray Police Department (MPD). In the time since, Liles has used the philosophy of “community policing” to develop the officers he leads and foster strong relationships with the community-at-large. His efforts were recognized Tuesday when the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) named him Chief of the Year.
“I have had one heck of a career,” Liles said in his acceptance speech. “I come from a single-parent home of three. I was the first of my generation to go to college. And today, I’m standing here in front of you with this tremendous award. Thank you so much.”
“They don’t come any better than Chief Jeff Liles,” KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler said in a press release. “He is an extremely hard worker and a valuable member of KACP’s leadership. His dedication to the association, his community, his department and his family sets an example we should all strive to follow. I am truly honored to serve with him.”
“In today’s changing environment, longevity of service and consistency in leadership are rare, valuable commodities,” Murray Police Department Major Sam Bierds said in his nomination letter. “Chief Liles will tell you that his successes are because of the men and women of the Department. I will tell you that the men and women of the Department are successful because of our chief.”
“It’s a big honor,” Liles said in an interview. “I’m very proud, and not just me, I’m proud of my department. The men and women that I work with on a daily basis are so great. If it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t be where I’m at today.”
Although he hails from Alabama, Murray has been his home since he came to Murray State University on a football scholarship in 1987. While attending graduate school, he saw an ad in the paper for an MPD officer; and the rest is history. Liles has spent the entirety of his law enforcement career, which constitutes 31 years of his life, with the MPD. He is the longest-serving chief in MPD history; he has also been on the force longer than any other officer.
City Administrator Jim Osborne has worked with Liles in some capacity since he joined the MPD in December 1994. He said that one of the things that makes Liles stand out as a chief is his dedication to the community.
“Obviously, we’re extremely proud of him,” Osborne said. “He’s really dedicated to the city. He’s, I believe, the longest-tenured chief in the history of that department, which is an achievement in and of itself. … I’m proud of him. We’ve worked together for a long time, and I’m proud to see him get the award.”
“I think that’s an outstanding honor for him and for the city, well-deserved recognition,” City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said. “He’s a very well-respected chief, obviously, among his peers, and he’s an outstanding representative of the city.”
Of Liles’ influence on the MPD since becoming chief, Osborne said, “One of his main focuses is community policing. That’s something that he has stressed, and that’s something he has lived throughout his career. He gets out in the community, encourages his officers to get out in the community and get to know people and help them. He does a variety of things for a variety of organizations in the community.”
“When I took over, my biggest thing was the philosophy of community policing,” Liles said. “We’ve got to engage in the community; we’ve got to give back to the community. The people are the police; we are serving them on a daily basis. What I’ve instilled in my men and women – and myself – I want (us) to be out there, communicating with our people, seeing what they need. Don’t just drive by your neighborhoods; you’ve got to get out and talk, get to know one another. We have such a great community. We just have to be out there to let them know that we’re there for them, from the youth all the way, no matter who you are; we’ve got to be there for everyone.”
“He’s leading our police department at a time when things are very difficult for police officers across our country. But he does an outstanding job with our department,” Rogers said. “… He’s definitely been a shining example of a chief of police and a policeman. He’s shown his dedication to the city of Murray and to the citizens of Murray and is a very well-thought-of gentleman.”
“You see everything (going on) all across the world about policing, and we’ve got to let everyone know that’s not Murray, KY. Our police officers are here for you,” Liles said. “You may see a bad officer out there, but that’s not at Murray Police. We’ve got great men and women at the MPD. I can’t say enough about them because that’s what they do. They bought into that philosophy, and that’s what they do on a daily basis. They’re glad to be there and proud to be wearing that black and gray uniform and that patch on their shoulder.”
“This community has been so great to me,” Liles said. “I can’t thank them enough. They welcomed me with open arms, and Murray is my home. … I’ve got some lifelong friends here in Murray, people that are close to me like family. Being from Alabama and just coming up here to open arms… Murray, KY is a great community. This is my home. I just love this city.”
