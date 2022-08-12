Liles Chief of the Year

Murray Chief of Police Jeff Liles receives a congratulatory kiss from his wife Missy after being named Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) Chief of the Year.

 Photo credit: Amanda Muse

MURRAY – Exactly 12 years ago today, Jeff Liles was sworn in as the Chief of the Murray Police Department (MPD). In the time since, Liles has used the philosophy of “community policing” to develop the officers he leads and foster strong relationships with the community-at-large. His efforts were recognized Tuesday when the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) named him Chief of the Year.

“I have had one heck of a career,” Liles said in his acceptance speech. “I come from a single-parent home of three. I was the first of my generation to go to college. And today, I’m standing here in front of you with this tremendous award. Thank you so much.”