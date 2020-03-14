MURRAY – The Calloway County Republican Party on Friday announced the cancellation of the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner that was scheduled to take place tonight at Murray State University’s Curris Center.
Greg DeLancey, chair for the Republican Party of Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, said organizers had held out hope that they could still host the dinner, but that appeared more and more unlikely as events continued to change across Kentucky and the nation. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was scheduled to be the evening’s main speaker, along with 1st District Congressman James Comer and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
“We intended to still do the dinner, but the reality, especially with President Trump declaring a national emergency Friday afternoon, was that some of speakers were going to be limited in their travel, so we decided that probably the best thing to do would be to cancel,” DeLancey said. “We are notifying those who purchased tickets about the cancellation and we are considering another event at some point, but nothing has been determined yet.”
Calloway County Republican Party Chairwoman Vickie Travis said the organization is still planning to hold a mass meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Weaks Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to elect three slates – delegates and alternates to the 1st District Convention; slate of delegates and alternates to the state convention; and a delegate to serve on each of the four district convention committees. The District Convention is currently scheduled for April 15 in Madisonville, and more information may be obtained by calling 270-227-8944.
