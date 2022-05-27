MURRAY – The Murray Lions Club held its first Public Safety Officer of the Year Awards Banquet since 2019 on Tuesday. With the exception of the two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the event has been held every year since 1999. Agency heads from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Police Department, Murray State University Police Department, Murray Fire Department, Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services, Calloway County Jail and Kentucky State Police nominate the recipients.
“We’re just trying to recognize outstanding public safety servants in our community for their efforts,” said Ken Claud, who was the chairperson for the event. “It doesn’t have to be an extreme or life saving event. If that were to happen then that would certainly qualify. Just anybody who goes above and beyond in their individual agency is what we’re looking at recognizing.”
Claud said that the initial intent was for the awards ceremony and banquet to align with National Law Enforcement Memorial Week; however, since COVID, the group no longer meets on the second Tuesday of the month, so the event did not fall during that week this year.
Calloway County’s 911 Communication Center Director Nathan Baird received the award from CCSO. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight praised Baird’s work on setting up a shared dispatch system for the county and city in his nomination letter and noted his current efforts to place storm sirens throughout the county. “Nathan always has the best interest of Calloway County in mind and does not hesitate to take on the additional work,” Knight wrote. “When I think of ‘dedication and service,’ Nathan Baird is the person who stands out above all others.”
Detective Marian Cosgrove was the recipient for MPD. Chief of Police Jeffrey Liles’ nomination letter said that Cosgrove “treats each case with empathy and compassion. She pursues the facts and evidence in an investigation without being judgmental of those involved. Detective Cosgrove is an asset to the (MPD), the community we serve and the entire commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Murray State PD honored Officer Michael D’Elia, who has been with the agency since 2018. In his nomination letter, Chief of Police Jeff Gentry called D’Elia a “model for officers at Murray State and beyond” and said that he “best exemplifies the (Murray State PD’s) vision statement to be the best university police agency of our size in the nation.”
MFD honored four of its firefighters – Battalion Chief Clint Steward, Captain Ben Mathis, Captain Mack Bucy and Lieutenant Mitchell Downey. In his nomination letter, Assistant Fire Chief Eric Phelps said that MFD wanted to recognize the men, who comprise MFD’s Technical Rescue Team, for their work at the candle factory in Mayfield following the Dec. 10 tornado, including the successful rescue of two factory employees from the rubble. “I was unable to single out one officer as the success of these actions were dependent on the TRT as a whole,” Phelps explained.
Captain Paramedic Rachel Lane received the award for EMS. Lane has been with EMS for five years, but has 20 years of experience in emergency medical services. “(Lane) has the ability to forge, lead and motivate an outstanding healthcare team,” EMS Director Marty Barnett wrote in his nomination letter. “She is a ‘mother-type’ leader that has become a rock of stability for our department.”
Ken Claud, in his capacity as Calloway County Jailer, recognized Captain Mike Hopkins, who has been with the jail for 21 years. “Calloway County and the Calloway County Jail are fortunate to have Captain Hopkins as a key member of our correctional facility,” Claud remarked in his nomination letter. “He makes sure the safety and security of the staff, inmates and the public are always top priority.”
KSP recognized Trooper Sarah Burgess. Burgess, an eight-year KSP veteran, has served as the Post 1 public affairs officer since August 2021. Post 1 Commander Captain D.N. Archer said in his nomination letter, “Trooper Burgess embodies what it means to be ‘The Thin Gray Line.’ Living a life both on and off duty that truly represents service above self.”
There was another public safety officer who was honored at Tuesday’s banquet – the late CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Claud noted that Cash had received the same award from the Lions Club on at least two separate occasions while he was with KSP.
“Whenever we have a Lions Club member pass away, at the next meeting, we honor them by having a black plate set with a white rose beside it,” Claud said. “Our membership thought it would be appropriate since Jody possibly would have been in attendance at the awards ceremony to honor him in the same manner. So, we had a black plate and a white rose at one place setting in honor of him and a plaque to that regard.
“Last week was National Police Memorial Week, and it was a hard week with Jody being murdered on the second day of that week and buried on the last day of the memorial week. It’s the first time that I’ve ever personally known a police officer that was killed in the line of duty. I’ve known some from other counties, but not as personally as I knew Jody. He was an outstanding officer, always a go-getter and very professional. The law enforcement community will certainly miss his presence greatly for years to come.”
Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess and Calloway County 911 Director Nathan Baird were not present.
