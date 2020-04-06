MURRAY — Local law enforcement heads are warning that with coronavirus stimulus checks soon being sent by the federal government at the same time people are receiving federal tax returns, scammers will likely be trying extra hard to trick you out of your money.
Although the federal tax filing deadline was extended past the usual April 15 deadline to July 15 because of the pandemic, many had already filed their tax returns before businesses started shutting down and are now getting their refunds deposited in their bank accounts. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on March 27 signed into law a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help Americans through the economic disaster that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill includes distributing $1,200 to individuals making less than $75,000 a year, with an additional $500 for each child in the household.
With both of these events happening simultaneously, it would seem to be a perfect storm for scammers. City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said that with the pandemic unfolding, scammers could try to take advantage of peoples’ fears and get emails or phone calls claiming to be selling personal protective equipment (PPE) or phony COVID-19 tests. He said he expects there might be email phishing scams claiming to offer coronavirus help, which could encourage people to click on a link that could potentially download a virus or malware on their computer.
“I just want to remind all the citizens: don’t give out your personal information or credit card numbers to someone you don’t know,” he said.
Liles noted that scammers often try to target senior citizens, so they should be especially wary of anyone unfamiliar contacting them through phone or email asking for their credit card or bank account numbers.
Calloway County Sam Steger said that if the IRS contacts you for any reason, you would receive an official letter in the mail, and you’re not going to be contacted by phone or email.
“You’re going to know if it’s the real deal, and you can always call and confirm it,” Steger said. “I always tell people to confirm what they’re doing before they ever give out personal information.
“Right now is probably a crucial time to be alert (about potential scams) because of tax time being at the same time this pandemic’s going on. It’s all some people do – sit at home and try to figure out how to get your money. The thing is, what people don’t understand is that a lot of (that money) goes overseas, and once that happens, you can’t do anything with it. We can’t recover your money. The FBI is not interested in cases like that. Somebody with federal jurisdiction is not going to get involved with that, so once that money’s gone, it’s impossible to recover.
“I can only remember maybe one time when I worked a case for a lady here in Murray where I got her money back. But it was only because it had stopped before it went overseas and went into an account in North Carolina. But other than that, that money’s gone.”
