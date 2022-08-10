MURRAY – Today marks the first day of the 2022-23 school year for both the Calloway County School District (CCSD) and the Murray Independent School District (MISD), which means that school buses will be running routes every morning and afternoon as they shuttle kids to and from school.

“When school first starts up, it takes folks (a minute) to get used to stopping for buses when they encounter them out on the road. We just want everybody to have a high level of awareness,” Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Highways in Districts One and Two Keith Todd said.