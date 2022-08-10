MURRAY – Today marks the first day of the 2022-23 school year for both the Calloway County School District (CCSD) and the Murray Independent School District (MISD), which means that school buses will be running routes every morning and afternoon as they shuttle kids to and from school.
“When school first starts up, it takes folks (a minute) to get used to stopping for buses when they encounter them out on the road. We just want everybody to have a high level of awareness,” Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Highways in Districts One and Two Keith Todd said.
On its Facebook page yesterday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office’s posted a reminder to both county and city drivers to be aware that buses will be out on the roads again and that children will be waiting on the roadside for buses.
“We ask that you drive safely, and if a bus has its lights activated and its stop sign out, you must stop!” the post said. “Also, when dropping your kids off at the schools, please be patient, follow the routes and obey the directions you are given.”
Drivers should keep in mind that buses start running very early. CCSD Transportation Director Brian Collier said that his buses start picking up kids as early as five to 10 minutes before 6 a.m. MISD Transportation Director Jay Bordeaux said that his buses start around 6:05 a.m.
“If you’re usually on your normal route to work, the bus will be out there at that time,” Bordeaux said. “If the lights are flashing, please stop. Don’t try to pass. The kids are trying to either get on or off on the door side or they could be crossing the street, so it’s important that they are safe. … Just slow down. That stop sign is not a suggestion, it’s the law.”
“Of course, you have children that are waiting out along the roadway,” Todd said. “So, you just need to slow down and remember that they’re out there because if something were to happen that you had a blow out or something and lost control of your car, there are a lot of kids out there standing along the roadway. So, you just need to be extra cautious.”
Todd also suggests that drivers slow down anytime they see either a school bus or a child standing by the road waiting for the bus “because the bus may not be there right now but it could pop over the hill and be there pretty quickly. You just need to be prepared.”
