BOWLING GREEN — Both high school bands of the Murray-Calloway County area have advanced to the semifinals of the Kentucky Music Educators Association Marching Band State Championship.
Saturday, both the Murray High School Tiger Band and the Calloway County High School Laker Band did what they had to do — finish in the top eight of their respective classes in the West Regionals at Warren East High School in Bowling Green. Those top eight bands will return to the Bowling Green area this weekend for the semis.
In Class 2A, Murray took its 16th consecutive regional title while also earning a distinguished rating. Murray finished with 89.5 points, easily enough to edge second-place Hart County, Also advancing from the West Region are, in the order they finished, Casey County, Trigg County, Russellville, Warren East, Paducah Tilghman and Caldwell County.
In Class 3A, Calloway County was able to also earn a distinguished rating in finishing sixth in a West Region that could be, top to bottom, the strongest in the state. Calloway earned 82.75 points, which was about seven short of first-place Glasgow, a traditional state power. Glasgow’s 89.95 was more than a point better than Adair County, while Taylor County was about two points behind, followed by John Hardin about three points out.
Also advancing to the semis are Larue County, Franklin-Simpson and Logan County.
Murray is looking for its third straight state title after winning the past two in Class A. Calloway will be looking to repeat 2017 in which it uncorked a huge performance that put it in the 3A finals, where it finished fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.