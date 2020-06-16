MURRAY — Local leaders are urging citizens that have not participated in the 2020 United States Census as of yet to take the time to be counted.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers say that the Census is a heavy determining factor for communities hoping to obtain financial assistance, and that is of particular importance this year. Thanks to several factors – the main ones being the impending loss of Murray’s Briggs & Stratton manufacturing plant and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – both the county and city budgets are going to be tighter for the 2021 fiscal year, meaning help of any kind from state and federal entities would be greatly appreciated.
However, current figures show that, after a strong surge in participation from late April into mid-May, local numbers have become stagnant. The Census website showed Saturday that after the county had previously been pacing ahead of Kentucky overall, it has now fallen behind the rest of the commonwealth, and Imes and Rogers hope their residents can restart the proverbial engine to a pace comparable to earlier.
“We’ve got to get people stirring again and be counted,” Imes said.
The latest statistics show that the county is at 63.6%, which actually matches the total participation from the last time the Census was taken, 2010. However, that is good enough for only third in the Purchase Area behind McCracken County (68.6) and Graves County (66.8).
Calloway has improved since the start of the Census response period, where it had been a paltry sixth in the Purchase in mid-April at 49.6%. Murray residents had started at 46.5%.
Over the next month-and-a-half, both jurisdictions seemed to get serious, taking the county to third in the Purchase while the county surged ahead of the state average, while the city lagged only a slight distance behind the state. By mid-May, the county was at 62%, while the city was at 59.4.
Since then, though, the pace has really slowed, and Marshall County – which had a slower start than Calloway – has started creeping closer and closer. Latest statistics show Marshall now just 0.2% behind Calloway for third place in the Purchase.
“You would hope, not just because it’s the law and has been ever since the Constitution was created, that people would take an interest in this. And they’ve got to understand that so much of the money we get here is based on an accurate population count,” Imes said, setting his sights on Kentucky’s rural counties as a whole. “You can bet that, in the big cities, their count is there. I just wish people in rural Kentucky, and rural America in general, would understand that the Census is going to determine your Congressional appropriations, our legislative districts, et cetera, and if we’re losing ground and if the rural areas don’t step up to the plate, those changes are going come sooner rather than later.”
Rogers said he is hoping that this year’s Census will result in Murray’s population being increased to 20,000 or more. He said that is a significant figure.
“That’s an interesting number for businesses who might be deciding to relocate. You see, they look at your demographics and look at whether you’re growing,” he said. “If you are growing, business people are more likely to say, ‘Hey! I can be successful there.’
“You’ve also got to look at how most people in western Kentucky look at Murray as being one of the few cities that is growing, and that reputation can be mean a lot. That’s why we’ve got to make sure we take the Census this year, so they can verify that. We’ve had a lot of people move in here the last six months or so, so we’ve also got to make sure that those people who just got here from other places are taking the Census too.”
Imes said a possible explanation for the slowdown in the county is a familiar problem – poor internet access in some locations. For residents in those areas with internet access issues, it is presenting big problems for anyone wishing to take the Census online at www.2020census.gov.
“People don’t realize how big of a deal that is,” he said, also local participation rates to eastern Kentucky, another part of the commonwealth that has struggled with this issue. Eastern Kentucky – particularly the southeastern corner – is the part of the state with the lowest participation.
Latest statistics show that most of the counties in that area are still well below 50%.
As for the city, Rogers said a grant with both Kentucky and Washington’s fingerprints on it is the reason why a proposed fire station remained in the city’s 2021 budget last week. He said this reinforces why the Census is so important.
“You look at COVID-19 money that is being sent out – that’s based on your population,” he said. “A lot of people talk about funding, and understandably so, but this also helps you plan for the future, such as where you’re going to put houses and subdivisions and businesses. It also determines the number of seats for the (United States) House of Representatives and obviously, the more people you have representing you, the better chance of getting your piece of the pie.”
